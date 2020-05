2013 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

In the 75th edition of the NCAA tournament, Louisville defeated Michigan for the national title. However, the Cardinals' participation in the 2013 NCAA tournament was later vacated by the Committee on Infractions.

Michigan and Syracuse both reached the national semifinals as No. 4 seeds. The Wolverines came back to beat top-seeded Kansas in the Sweet 16 while the Orange eliminated No. 1 seed Indiana.

Wichita State became the tournament's first 9-seed to make the Final Four in the 64-team era. The Shockers won the West Regional, a section of the bracket filled with upsets as No. 12 Ole Miss, No. 13 La Salle and No. 14 Harvard all pulled off opening-round upsets. La Salle advanced to the Sweet 16, winning three games after opening at the First Four in Dayton.

Another notable postseason run came from No. 15 seed Florida Gulf Coast. The Eagles made their NCAA tournament debut and reached the Sweet 16 with wins over No. 2 seed Georgetown and No. 7 seed San Diego State.

2013 NCAA tournament: Bracket

2013 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Four Dayton, Ohio Midwest: No. 16 North Carolina A&T 73, No. 16 Liberty 72 Midwest: No. 11 Saint Mary's 67, No. 11 Middle Tennessee 54 East: No. 16 James Madison 68, No. 16 Long Island 55 West: No. 13 La Salle 80, No. 13 Boise State 71

First Round (Round of 64) Midwest Regional No. 1 Louisville 79, No. 16 North Carolina A&T 48 No. 2 Duke 73, No. 15 Albany 61 No. 3 Michigan State 65, No. 14 Valparaiso 54 No. 4 Saint Louis 64, No. 13 New Mexico State 44 No. 12 Oregon 68, No. 5 Oklahoma State 55 No. 6 Memphis 54, No. 11 Saint Mary's 52 No. 7 Creighton 67, No. 10 Cincinnati 63 No. 8 Colorado State 84, No. 9 Missouri 72 West Regional No. 1 Gonzaga 64, No. 16 Southern 58 No. 2 Ohio State 95, No. 15 Iona 70 No. 14 Harvard 68, No. 3 New Mexico 62 No. 13 La Salle 63, No. 4 Kansas State 61 No. 12 Ole Miss 57, No. 5 Wisconsin 46 No. 6 Arizona 81, No. 11 Belmont 64 No. 10 Iowa State 76, No. 7 Notre Dame 58 No. 9 Wichita State 73, No. 8 Pittsburgh 55 East Regional No. 1 Indiana 83, No. 16 James Madison 62 No. 2 Miami (Fla.) 78, No. 15 Pacific 49 No. 3 Marquette 59, No. 14 Davidson 58 No. 4 Syracuse 81, No. 13 Montana 34 No. 12 California 64, No. 5 UNLV 61 No. 6 Butler 68, No. 11 Bucknell 56 No. 7 Illinois 57, No. 10 Colorado 49 No. 9 Temple 76, No. 8 NC State 72 South Regional No. 1 Kansas 64, No. 16 Western Kentucky 57 No. 15 Florida Gulf Coast 78, No. 2 Georgetown 68 No. 3 Florida 79, No. 14 Northwestern State 47 No. 4 Michigan 71, No. 13 South Dakota State 56 No. 5 VCU 88, No. 4 Akron 42 No. 11 Minnesota 83, No. 6 UCLA 63 No. 7 San Diego State 70, No. 10 Oklahoma 55 No. 8 North Carolina 78, No. 9 Villanova 71

Second Round (Round of 32) Midwest Regional No. 1 Louisville 82, No. 8 Colorado State 56 No. 2 Duke 66, No. 7 Creighton 50 No. 3 Michigan State 70, No. 6 Memphis 48 No. 12 Oregon 74, No. 4 Saint Louis 57 West Regional No. 9 Wichita State 76, No. 1 Gonzaga 70 No. 2 Ohio State 78, No. 10 Iowa State 75 No. 6 Arizona 74, No. 14 Harvard 51 No. 13 La Salle 76, No. 12 Ole Miss 74 East Regional No. 1 Indiana 58, No. 9 Temple 52 No. 2 Miami (Fla.) 63, No. 7 Illinois 59 No. 3 Marquette 74, No. 6 Butler 72 No. 4 Syracuse 66, No. 12 California 60 South Regional No. 1 Kansas 70, No. 8 North Carolina 58 No. 15 Florida Gulf Coast 81, No. 7 San Diego State 71 No. 3 Florida 78, No. 11 Minnesota 64 No. 4 Michigan 78, No. 5 VCU 53

Sweet 16 Midwest Regional No. 1 Louisville 77, No. 12 Oregon 69 No. 2 Duke 71, No. 3 Michigan State 61 West Regional No. 9 Wichita State 72, No. 13 La Salle 58 No. 2 Ohio State 73, No. 6 Arizona 70 East Regional No. 4 Syracuse 61, No. 1 Indiana 50 No. 3 Marquette 71, No. 2 Miami (Fla.) 61 South Regional No. 4 Michigan 87, No. 1 Kansas 85 (OT) | Watch full game No. 3 Florida 62, No. 15 Florida Gulf Coast 50

Elite Eight Midwest Regional No. 1 Louisville 85, No. 2 Duke 63 West Regional No. 9 Wichita State 70, No. 2 Ohio State 66 East Regional No. 4 Syracuse 55, No. 3 Marquette 39 South Regional No. 4 Michigan 79, No. 3 Florida 59

Final Four (Indianapolis, Indiana) National semifinals No. 1 Louisville 72, No. 9 Wichita State 68 No. 4 Michigan 61, No. 4 Syracuse 56 National championship No. 1 Louisville 82, No. 4 Michigan 76



2013 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games (not counting the First Four):

TEAM SCORE OPPONENT FIRST ROUND (Round of 64) No. 15 Florida Gulf Coast 78-68 No. 2 Georgetown No. 14 Harvard 68-62 No. 3 New Mexico No. 13 La Salle 63-61 No. 4 Kansas State No. 12 California 64-61 No. 5 UNLV No. 12 Oregon 68-55 No. 5 Oklahoma State No. 12 Ole Miss 57-46 No. 5 Wisconsin No. 11 Minnesota 83-63 No. 6 UCLA No. 10 Iowa State 76-58 No. 10 Iowa State SECOND ROUND (Round of 32) No. 15 Florida Gulf Coast 71-61 No. 7 San Diego State No. 13 La Salle 76-74 No. 12 Ole Miss No. 12 Oregon 74-57 No. 4 Saint Louis

2013 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses:

Scoring offense *

Ohio State (4) — 78.0 Iowa State (2) — 75.5 Michigan (6) — 75.3 Arizona (3) — 75.0 Minnesota (2) — 73.5

* — Louisville averaged 79.5 points per game during the 2013 NCAA tournament. Its participation was later vacated by the Committee on Infractions.

Scoring defense

Syracuse (5) — 48.8 Saint Mary's (2) — 54.0 Illinois (2) — 56.0 Wisconsin and Colorado (1 each) — 57.0

Rebounding margin

Michigan State (3) — +16.7 Gonzaga (2) — +11.0 Arizona (3) and NC State (1) — +10.0 Colorado State (2), New Mexico (1), and Villanova (1) — +9.0

Individual scoring

Khaliff Wyatt, Temple (2) — 31.0 Anthony Drmic, Boise State (1) — 28.0 Andre Hollins, Minnesota (2) — 26.5

Individual rebounding