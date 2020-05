1989 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Michigan won its first men's basketball championship at the 1989 NCAA tournament, beating Seton Hall 80-79 in overtime for the national title.

The Wolverines earned a 3-seed for the postseason under coach Bill Frieder. However interim coach Steve Fisher guided the team to the championship. Michigan was led by forward Glen Rice, who scored 34 points against the Pirates and was named Most Outstanding Player. Rice led the tournament in scoring.

Seton Hall, a 3-seed, met Michigan in the national championship game after winning its first five games by an average of 15.2 points. No. 1 seed Illinois and No. 2 seed Duke also competed at the 1989 Final Four.

Double-digit seeds won nine games in the 1989 NCAA tournament, with No. 11 seed Minnesota advancing to the Sweet 16. History was nearly made as two 16-seeds ‚ÄĒ East Tennessee State and Princeton ‚ÄĒ lost their opening round games to No. 1 seeds by one point each.

No. 1 seeds would remain unbeaten against No. 16 seeds until 2018, when UMBC became the first to advance to the Round of 32.

1989 NCAA tournament: Bracket



1989 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Round (Round of 64) East Regional No. 1 Georgetown 50,  No. 16 Princeton 49 No. 2 Duke 90,  No. 15 South Carolina State 69 No. 14 Siena 80,  No. 3 Stanford 78 No. 4 Iowa 87,  No. 13 Rutgers 73 No. 5 NC State 81,  No. 12 South Carolina 66 No. 11 Minnesota 86,  No. 6 Kansas State 75 No. 7 West Virginia 84,  No. 10 Tennessee 68 No. 9 Notre Dame 81,  No. 8 Vanderbilt 65 West Regional No. 1 Arizona 94,  No. 16 Robert Morris 60 No. 2 Indiana 99,  No. 15 George Mason 85 No. 3 Seton Hall 60,  No. 14 Missouri State 51 No. 4 UNLV 68,  No. 13 Idaho 56 No. 12 DePaul 66,  No. 5 Memphis 63 No. 11 Evansville 94,  No. 6 Oregon State 90 (OT) No. 7 UTEP 85,  No. 10 LSU 74 No. 9 Clemson 83,  No. 8 Saint Mary's 70 Southeast Regional No. 1 Oklahoma 72,  No. 16 East Tennessee State 71 No. 2 North Carolina 93,  No. 15 Southern 79 No. 3 Michigan 92,  No. 14 Xavier 87 No. 13 Middle Tennessee State 97,  No. 4 Florida State 83 No. 5 Virginia 100,  No. 12 Providence 97 No. 11 South Alabama 86,  No. 6 Alabama 84 No. 7 UCLA 84,  No. 10 Iowa State 74 No. 9 Louisiana Tech 83,  No. 8 La Salle 74 Midwest Regional No. 1 Illinois 77,  No. 16 McNeese State 71 No. 2 Syracuse 104 , No. 15 Bucknell 81 No. 3 Missouri 85,  No. 14 Creighton 69 No. 4 Louisville 76,  No. 13 Arkansas-Little Rock 71 No. 5 Arkansas 120,  No. 12 Loyola Marymount 101 No. 11 Texas 76,  No. 6 Georgia Tech 70 No. 10 Colorado State 68,  No. 7 Florida 46 No. 9 Ball State 68,  No. 8 Pittsburgh 64

Second Round (Round of 32) East Regional No. 1 Georgetown 81,  No. 9 Notre Dame 74 No. 2 Duke 70,  No. 7 West Virginia 63 No. 11 Minnesota 80,  No. 14 Siena 67 No. 5 NC State 102,  No. 4 Iowa 96 (2OT) West Regional No. 1 Arizona 94,  No. 9 Clemson 68 No. 2 Indiana 92,  No. 7 UTEP 69 No. 3 Seton Hall 87,  No. 11 Evansville 73 No. 4 UNLV 85,  No. 12 DePaul 70 Southeast Regional No. 1 Oklahoma 124,  No. 9 Louisiana Tech 81 No. 2 North Carolina 88,  No. 7 UCLA 81 No. 3 Michigan 91,  No. 11 South Alabama 82 No. 5 Virginia 104,  No. 13 Middle Tennessee State 88 Midwest Regional No. 1 Illinois 72,  No. 9 Ball State 60 No. 2 Syracuse 65,  No. 10 Colorado State 50 No. 3 Missouri 108,  No. 11 Texas 89 No. 4 Louisville 93,  No. 5 Arkansas 84

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 1 Georgetown 69,  No. 5 NC State 61 No. 2 Duke 87,  No. 11 Minnesota 70 West Regional No. 4 UNLV 68,  No. 1 Arizona 67 No. 3 Seton Hall 78,  No. 2 Indiana 65 Southeast Regional No. 5 Virginia 86,  No. 1 Oklahoma 80 No. 3 Michigan 92,  No. 2 North Carolina 87 Midwest Regional No. 1 Illinois 83,  No. 4 Louisville 69 No. 2 Syracuse 83,  No. 3 Missouri 80

Elite Eight East Regional No. 2 Duke 85,  No. 1 Georgetown 77 West Regional No. 3 Seton Hall 84,  No. 4 UNLV 61 Southeast Regional No. 3 Michigan 102,  No. 5 Virginia 65 Midwest Regional No. 1 Illinois 89,  No. 2 Syracuse 86

Final Four (Seattle, Washington) National semifinals No. 3 Michigan 83,  No. 1 Illinois 81 | Watch full game No. 3 Seton Hall 95,  No. 2 Duke 78 National championship No. 3 Michigan 80,  No. 3 Seton Hall 79 (OT)



1989 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games (not counting the First Four):

TEAM SCORE OPPONENT FIRST ROUND (Round of 64) No. 14 Siena 80-78 No. 3 Stanford No. 13 Middle Tennessee State 97-83 No. 4 Florida State No. 12 DePaul 66-63 No. 5 Memphis No. 11 Evansville 94-90 (OT) No. 6 Oregon State No. 11 Minnesota 86-75 No. 6 Kansas State No. 11 South Alabama 86-84 No. 6 Alabama No. 11 Texas 76-70 No. 6 Georgia Tech No. 10 Colorado State 68-46 No. 7 Florida SECOND ROUND (Round of 32) No. 11 Minnesota 80-67 No. 14 Siena

1989 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):