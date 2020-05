1995 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 1995 NCAA tournament saw UCLA win its 11th national title — and stop Arkansas from going back-to-back.

The Bruins' run to the title included Tyus Edney's game-winning score to beat Missouri in the second round. At the Final Four in Seattle, North Carolina and Oklahoma State joined UCLA and Arkansas.

Arkansas' run to the title game is notable for all the close games — the Razorbacks won games by one point, two in overtime, five in overtime, seven in the Elite Eight and then seven again in the Final Four.

1995 NCAA tournament: Bracket

1995 NCAA tournament: Bracket

1995 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Round East Regional No. 1 Wake Forest 79 , No. 16 North Carolina A&T 47 No. 9 Saint Louis 64 , No. 8 Minnesota 61 (OT) No. 5 Alabama 91 , No. 12 Penn 85 No. 4 Oklahoma State 73 , No. 13 Drexel 49 No. 6 Tulsa 68 , No. 11 Illinois 62 No. 14 Old Dominion 89 , No. 3 Villanova 81 (3OT) No. 10 Stanford 70 , No. 7 UNC Charlotte 68 No. 2 UMass 68 , No. 15 Saint Peter's 51 West Regional No. 1 UCLA 92 , No. 16 FIU 56 No. 8 Missouri 65 , No. 9 Indiana 60 No. 5 Mississippi State 75 , No. 12 Santa Clara 67 No. 4 Utah 76 , No. 13 Long Beach State 64 No. 11 Texas 90 , No. 6 Oregon 73 No. 3 Maryland 87 , No. 14 Gonzaga 63 No. 7 Cincinnati 77 , No. 10 Temple 71 No. 2 UConn 100 , No. 15 Chattanooga 71 Southeast Regional No. 1 Kentucky 113 , No. 16 Mount St. Mary's 67 No. 9 Tulane 76 , No. 8 BYU 70 No. 5 Arizona State 81 , No. 12 Ball State 66 No. 13 Manhattan 77 , No. 4 Oklahoma 67 No. 6 Georgetown 68 , No. 11 Xavier 63 No. 14 Weber State 79 , No. 3 Michigan State 72 No. 7 Iowa State 64 , No. 10 Florida 61 No. 2 North Carolina 80 , No. 15 Murray State 70 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 82 , No. 16 Colgate 68 No. 8 Western Kentucky 82 , No. 9 Michigan 76 (OT) No. 12 Miami (Ohio) 71 , No. 5 Arizona 62 No. 4 Virginia 96 , No. 13 Nicholls State 72 No. 6 Memphis 77 , No. 11 Louisville 56 No. 3 Purdue 49 , No. 13 Green Bay 48 No. 7 Syracuse 96 , No. 10 Southern Illinois 92 No. 2 Arkansas 79 , No. 15 Texas Southern 78

Second Round East Regional No. 1 Wake Forest 64 , No. 9 Saint Louis 59 No. 4 Oklahoma State 66 , No. 13 Alabama 52 No. 6 Tulsa 64 , No. 14 Old Dominion 52 No. 2 UMass 75 , No. 10 Stanford 53 West Regional No. 1 UCLA 75 , No. 8 Missouri 74 | Watch the buzzer beater No. 5 Mississippi State 78 , No. 4 Utah 64 No. 3 Maryland 82 , No. 11 Texas 68 No. 2 UConn 96 , No. 7 Cincinnati 91 Southeast Regional No. 1 Kentucky 82 , No. 9 Tulane 60 No. 5 Arizona State 64 , No. 13 Manhattan 54 No. 6 Georgetown 53 , No. 14 Weber State 51 No. 2 North Carolina 73 , No. 7 Iowa State 51 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 75 , No. 8 Western Kentucky 70 No. 4 Virginia 60 , No. 12 Miami (Ohio) 54 (OT) No. 6 Memphis 75 , No. 3 Purdue 73 No. 2 Arkansas 96 , No. 7 Syracuse 94 (OT)

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 4 Oklahoma State 71 , No. 1 Wake Forest 66 No. 2 UMass 76 , No. 6 Tulsa 51 West Regional No. 1 UCLA 86 , No. 5 Mississippi State 67 No. 2 UConn 99 , No. 3 Maryland 89 Southeast Regional No. 1 Kentucky 97 , No. 5 Arizona State 73 No. 2 North Carolina 74 , No. 6 Georgetown 64 Midwest Regional No. 4 Virginia 67 , No. 1 Kansas 58 No. 2 Arkansas 96 , No. 6 Memphis 91 (OT)

Elite Eight East Regional No. 4 Oklahoma State 68 , No. 2 UMass 54 West Regional No. 1 UCLA 102 , No. 2 UConn 96 Southeast Regional No. 2 North Carolina 74 , No. 1 Kentucky 61 Midwest Regional No. 2 Arkansas 68 , No. 4 Virginia 61

Final Four (Seattle, Washington) National semifinals No. 1 UCLA 74 , No. 4 Oklahoma State 61 No. 2 Arkansas 75 , No. 2 North Carolina 68 National championship No. 1 UCLA 89 , No. 2 Arkansas 78



1995 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games:

Team Score Opponent FIRST ROUND No. 14 Old Dominion 89-81 (3OT) No. 3 Villanova No. 14 Weber State 79-72 No. 3 Michigan State No. 13 Manhattan 77-67 No. 4 Oklahoma No. 12 Miami (Ohio) 71-62 No. 5 Arizona No. 11 Texas 90-73 No. 6 Oregon No. 10 Stanford 70-68 No. 7 UNC Charlotte

1995 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):

Individual scoring

Darryl Wilson, Mississippi State (3) — 24.3 points per game

Individual rebounding

Tim Duncan, Wake Forest (3) — 14.3 rebounds per game

Individual assists