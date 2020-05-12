2010 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 2010 NCAA tournament was the last postseason to feature a 65-team field before the introduction of the First Four in Dayton.

No. 1 seed Duke won its fourth national championship, beating No. 5 seed Butler 61-59 for the title after a potential game-winning, half-court shot by Gordon Hayward narrowly missed. Kyle Singler was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 19 points in the national final.

This was the sixth Final Four played in Indianapolis, but was the first held at Lucas Oil Stadium — around 6 miles away from Butler's home arena, Hinkle Fieldhouse.

No. 2 seed West Virginia and No. 5 seed Michigan State rounded out the national semifinals.

Double-digit seeds won 11 games during the 2010 NCAA tournament. Three — No. 12 Cornell, No. 11 Washington and No. 10 Saint Mary's— appeared in the regional semifinals. The Big Red became the first Ivy League team to reach the Sweet 16 in the 64-team era.

2010 NCAA tournament: Bracket

2010 NCAA tournament: Scores

Opening Round South: No. 16 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 61 , No. 16 Winthrop 44

First Round (Round of 64) East Regional No. 1 Kentucky 100, No. 16 East Tennessee State 71 No. 2 West Virginia 77, No. 15 Morgan State 50 No. 3 New Mexico 62, No. 14 Montana 57 No. 4 Wisconsin 53, No. 13 Wofford 49 No. 12 Cornell 78, No. 5 Temple 65 No. 11 Washington 80, No. 6 Marquette 78 No. 10 Missouri 86, No. 7 Clemson 78 No. 9 Wake Forest 81, No. 8 Texas 80 (OT) West Regional No. 1 Syracuse 79, No. 16 Vermont 56 No. 2 Kansas State 82, No. 15 North Texas 62 No. 3 Pittsburgh 89, No. 14 Oakland 66 No. 13 Murray State 66, No. 4 Vanderbilt 65 No. 5 Butler 77, No. 12 UTEP 59 No. 6 Xavier 65, No. 11 Minnesota 54 No. 7 BYU 99, No. 10 Florida 92 (2OT) | Watch full game No. 8 Gonzaga 67, No. 9 Florida State 60 South Regional No. 1 Duke 73, No. 16 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 44 No. 2 Villanova 73, No. 15 Robert Morris 70 (OT) No. 3 Baylor 68, No. 14 Sam Houston State 59 No. 4 Purdue 72, No. 13 Siena 64 No. 5 Texas A&M 69, No. 12 Utah State 53 No. 11 Old Dominion 51, No. 6 Notre Dame 50 No. 10 Saint Mary's 80, No. 7 Richmond 71 No. 8 California 77, No. 9 Louisville 62 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 90, No. 16 Lehigh 74 No. 2 Ohio State 68, No. 15 UC Santa Barbara 51 No. 14 Ohio 97, No. 3 Georgetown 84 No. 4 Maryland 89, No. 13 Houston 77 No. 5 Michigan State 70, No. 12 New Mexico State 67 No. 6 Tennessee 62, No. 11 San Diego State 59 No. 10 Georgia Tech 64, No. 7 Oklahoma State 59 No. 9 Northern Iowa 69, No. 8 UNLV 66

Second Round (Round of 32) East Regional No. 1 Kentucky 90, No. 9 Wake Forest 60 No. 2 West Virginia 68, No. 10 Missouri 59 No. 11 Washington 82, No. 3 New Mexico 64 No. 12 Cornell 87, No. 4 Wisconsin 69 West Regional No. 1 Syracuse 87, No. 8 Gonzaga 65 No. 2 Kansas State 84, No. 7 BYU 72 No. 6 Xavier 71, No. 3 Pittsburgh 68 No. 5 Butler 54, No. 13 Murray State 52 South Regional No. 1 Duke 68, No. 8 California 53 No. 10 Saint Mary's 75, No. 2 Villanova 68 No. 3 Baylor 76, No. 11 Old Dominion 68 No. 4 Purdue 63, No. 5 Texas A&M 61 (OT) Midwest Regional No. 9 Northern Iowa 69, No. 1 Kansas 67 | Watch full game No. 2 Ohio State 75, No. 10 Georgia Tech 66 No. 6 Tennessee 83, No. 14 Ohio 68 No. 5 Michigan State 85, No. 4 Maryland 83 | Watch full game

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 1 Kentucky 62, No. 12 Cornell 45 No. 2 West Virginia 69, No. 11 Washington 56 West Regional No. 5 Butler 63, No. 1 Syracuse 59 No. 2 Kansas State 101, No. 6 Xavier 96 (2OT) | Watch full game South Regional No. 1 Duke 70, No. 4 Purdue 57 No. 3 Baylor 72, No. 10 Saint Mary's 49 Midwest Regional No. 5 Michigan State 59, No. 9 Northern Iowa 52 No. 6 Tennessee 76, No. 2 Ohio State 73

Elite Eight East Regional No. 2 West Virginia 73, No. 1 Kentucky 66 | Watch full game West Regional No. 5 Butler 63, No. 2 Kansas State 56 South Regional No. 1 Duke 78, No. 3 Baylor 71 Midwest Regional No. 5 Michigan State 70, No. 6 Tennessee 69

Final Four (Indianapolis, Indiana) National semifinals No. 1 Duke 78, No. 2 West Virginia 57 No. 5 Butler 52 , No. 5 Michigan State 50 National championship No. 1 Duke 61, No. 5 Butler 59 | Watch full game



2010 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games (not counting the First Four):

TEAM SCORE OPPONENT FIRST ROUND (Round of 64) No. 14 Ohio 97-84 No. 3 Georgetown No. 13 Murray State 66-65 No. 4 Vanderbilt No. 12 Cornell 78-65 No. 5 Temple No. 11 Washington 80-78 No. 6 Marquette No. 11 Old Dominion 51-50 No. 6 Notre Dame No. 10 Saint Mary's 80-71 No. 7 Richmond No. 10 Missouri 86-78 No. 7 Clemson No. 10 Georgia Tech 64-59 No. 7 Oklahoma State SECOND ROUND (Round of 32) No. 12 Cornell 87-69 No. 4 Wisconsin No. 11 Washington 82-64 No. 3 New Mexico No. 10 Saint Mary's 75-68 No. 2 Villanova

2010 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):