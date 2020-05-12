2010 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 2010 NCAA tournament was the last postseason to feature a 65-team field before the introduction of the First Four in Dayton.
No. 1 seed Duke won its fourth national championship, beating No. 5 seed Butler 61-59 for the title after a potential game-winning, half-court shot by Gordon Hayward narrowly missed. Kyle Singler was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 19 points in the national final.
This was the sixth Final Four played in Indianapolis, but was the first held at Lucas Oil Stadium — around 6 miles away from Butler's home arena, Hinkle Fieldhouse.
No. 2 seed West Virginia and No. 5 seed Michigan State rounded out the national semifinals.
Double-digit seeds won 11 games during the 2010 NCAA tournament. Three — No. 12 Cornell, No. 11 Washington and No. 10 Saint Mary's— appeared in the regional semifinals. The Big Red became the first Ivy League team to reach the Sweet 16 in the 64-team era.
2010 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a closer look at the bracket.
2010 NCAA tournament: Scores
- Opening Round
- South: No. 16 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 61, No. 16 Winthrop 44
- First Round (Round of 64)
- East Regional
- No. 1 Kentucky 100, No. 16 East Tennessee State 71
- No. 2 West Virginia 77, No. 15 Morgan State 50
- No. 3 New Mexico 62, No. 14 Montana 57
- No. 4 Wisconsin 53, No. 13 Wofford 49
- No. 12 Cornell 78, No. 5 Temple 65
- No. 11 Washington 80, No. 6 Marquette 78
- No. 10 Missouri 86, No. 7 Clemson 78
- No. 9 Wake Forest 81, No. 8 Texas 80 (OT)
- West Regional
- No. 1 Syracuse 79, No. 16 Vermont 56
- No. 2 Kansas State 82, No. 15 North Texas 62
- No. 3 Pittsburgh 89, No. 14 Oakland 66
- No. 13 Murray State 66, No. 4 Vanderbilt 65
- No. 5 Butler 77, No. 12 UTEP 59
- No. 6 Xavier 65, No. 11 Minnesota 54
- No. 7 BYU 99, No. 10 Florida 92 (2OT) | Watch full game
- No. 8 Gonzaga 67, No. 9 Florida State 60
- South Regional
- No. 1 Duke 73, No. 16 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 44
- No. 2 Villanova 73, No. 15 Robert Morris 70 (OT)
- No. 3 Baylor 68, No. 14 Sam Houston State 59
- No. 4 Purdue 72, No. 13 Siena 64
- No. 5 Texas A&M 69, No. 12 Utah State 53
- No. 11 Old Dominion 51, No. 6 Notre Dame 50
- No. 10 Saint Mary's 80, No. 7 Richmond 71
- No. 8 California 77, No. 9 Louisville 62
- Midwest Regional
- No. 1 Kansas 90, No. 16 Lehigh 74
- No. 2 Ohio State 68, No. 15 UC Santa Barbara 51
- No. 14 Ohio 97, No. 3 Georgetown 84
- No. 4 Maryland 89, No. 13 Houston 77
- No. 5 Michigan State 70, No. 12 New Mexico State 67
- No. 6 Tennessee 62, No. 11 San Diego State 59
- No. 10 Georgia Tech 64, No. 7 Oklahoma State 59
- No. 9 Northern Iowa 69, No. 8 UNLV 66
- East Regional
- Second Round (Round of 32)
- East Regional
- No. 1 Kentucky 90, No. 9 Wake Forest 60
- No. 2 West Virginia 68, No. 10 Missouri 59
- No. 11 Washington 82, No. 3 New Mexico 64
- No. 12 Cornell 87, No. 4 Wisconsin 69
- West Regional
- No. 1 Syracuse 87, No. 8 Gonzaga 65
- No. 2 Kansas State 84, No. 7 BYU 72
- No. 6 Xavier 71, No. 3 Pittsburgh 68
- No. 5 Butler 54, No. 13 Murray State 52
- South Regional
- No. 1 Duke 68, No. 8 California 53
- No. 10 Saint Mary's 75, No. 2 Villanova 68
- No. 3 Baylor 76, No. 11 Old Dominion 68
- No. 4 Purdue 63, No. 5 Texas A&M 61 (OT)
- Midwest Regional
- No. 9 Northern Iowa 69, No. 1 Kansas 67 | Watch full game
- No. 2 Ohio State 75, No. 10 Georgia Tech 66
- No. 6 Tennessee 83, No. 14 Ohio 68
- No. 5 Michigan State 85, No. 4 Maryland 83 | Watch full game
- East Regional
- Sweet 16
- East Regional
- No. 1 Kentucky 62, No. 12 Cornell 45
- No. 2 West Virginia 69, No. 11 Washington 56
- West Regional
- No. 5 Butler 63, No. 1 Syracuse 59
- No. 2 Kansas State 101, No. 6 Xavier 96 (2OT) | Watch full game
- South Regional
- No. 1 Duke 70, No. 4 Purdue 57
- No. 3 Baylor 72, No. 10 Saint Mary's 49
- Midwest Regional
- No. 5 Michigan State 59, No. 9 Northern Iowa 52
- No. 6 Tennessee 76, No. 2 Ohio State 73
- East Regional
- Elite Eight
- East Regional
- No. 2 West Virginia 73, No. 1 Kentucky 66 | Watch full game
- West Regional
- No. 5 Butler 63, No. 2 Kansas State 56
- South Regional
- No. 1 Duke 78, No. 3 Baylor 71
- Midwest Regional
- No. 5 Michigan State 70, No. 6 Tennessee 69
- East Regional
- Final Four (Indianapolis, Indiana)
- National semifinals
- No. 1 Duke 78, No. 2 West Virginia 57
- No. 5 Butler 52, No. 5 Michigan State 50
- National championship
- No. 1 Duke 61, No. 5 Butler 59 | Watch full game
- National semifinals
2010 NCAA tournament: Upsets
The following double-digit seeds won games (not counting the First Four):
|TEAM
|SCORE
|OPPONENT
|FIRST ROUND (Round of 64)
|No. 14 Ohio
|97-84
|No. 3 Georgetown
|No. 13 Murray State
|66-65
|No. 4 Vanderbilt
|No. 12 Cornell
|78-65
|No. 5 Temple
|No. 11 Washington
|80-78
|No. 6 Marquette
|No. 11 Old Dominion
|51-50
|No. 6 Notre Dame
|No. 10 Saint Mary's
|80-71
|No. 7 Richmond
|No. 10 Missouri
|86-78
|No. 7 Clemson
|No. 10 Georgia Tech
|64-59
|No. 7 Oklahoma State
|SECOND ROUND (Round of 32)
|No. 12 Cornell
|87-69
|No. 4 Wisconsin
|No. 11 Washington
|82-64
|No. 3 New Mexico
|No. 10 Saint Mary's
|75-68
|No. 2 Villanova
2010 NCAA tournament: Stats, records
Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):
Individual scoring
- Jordan Crawford, Xavier (3) — 29.0
Individual rebounding
- Jason Love, Xavier (3) — 10.3
Individual assists
- John Wall, Kentucky (4) — 7.75