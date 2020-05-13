1960 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 1960 NCAA tournament featured a Jerry Lucas-led Ohio State winning its first men's basketball national championship as the Buckeyes defeated California, the reigning national champion, in the championship game. Lucas was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player while Cincinnati Oscar Robertson, who took his Bearcats to the Final Four, was the tournament's leading scorer with 122 points.

The 1960 NCAA tournament featured just 25 teams with seven teams getting a bye during the regional semifinals, including both Ohio State and Cincinnati.

1960 NCAA tournament: Bracket

1960 NCAA tournament: Scores

Regional Quarterfinals East Region Duke 84 , Princeton 60 West Virginia 94 , Navy 86 NYU 78 , UConn 59 Mideast Region Ohio 74 , Notre Dame 66 Western Kentucky 107 , Miami (FL) 84 Midwest Region DePaul 69 , Air Force 63 West Region California 71 , Idaho State 44 Oregon 68 , New Mexico State 60 Utah 80 , USC 73

Regional Semifinals East Region Duke 58 , Saint Joseph's 56 NYU 82 , West Virginia 81 (OT) Mideast Region Georgia Tech 57 , Ohio 54 Ohio State 98 , Western Kentucky 79 Midwest Region Cincinnati 99 , DePaul 59 Kansas 90 , Texas 81 West Region California 69 , Santa Clara 49 Oregon 65 , Utah 54

Regional Finals East Region NYU 74 , Duke 59 Mideast Region Ohio State 86 , Georgia Tech 69 Midwest Region Cincinnati 82 , Kansas 71 West Region California 70 , Oregon 49

Regional Third-Place Games East Region West Virginia 106 , Saint Joseph's 100 Mideast Region Western Kentucky 97 , Ohio 87 Midwest Region DePaul 67 , Texas 61 West Region Utah 89 , Santa Clara 81

Final Four National semifinals Ohio State 76 , NYU 54 California 77 , Cincinnati 69 National championship Ohio State 75 , California 55 Third-place game Cincinnati 95 , NYU 71



1960 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1960 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

Jerry West, West Virginia: 35.0 points per game

Individual rebounding