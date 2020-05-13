Trending:

Watch: Every NDSU football trick play from 2012-2020

🥎Here's how to watch classic softball games

👋We're checking in with student-athletes
basketball-men-d1 flag

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | May 14, 2020

1966 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Watch full game: Texas Western vs. Kentucky in the 1966 National Championship

The 1966 NCAA tournament was a landmark event in the history of American sports as Texas Western, which started five African-Americans players for the first time in championship game history, beat Kentucky to win the national title. Texas Western won 72-65 in the title game.

Utah's Jerry Chambers was the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player and the tournament's leading scorer with 143 points.

1966 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click here for printable bracket.

1966 NCAA tournament bracket

1966 NCAA tournament: Scores

  • Regional Quarterfinals
    • East Region
      • Saint Joseph's 65, Providence 48
      • Davidson 96, Rhode Island 65
    • Mideast Region
      • Dayton 58, Miami (OH) 51
      • Western Kentucky 105, Loyola-Chicago 86
    • Midwest Region
      • Texas Western 89, Oklahoma City 74
    • West Region
      • Houston 82, Colorado State 76
  • Regional Semifinals
    • East Region
      • Duke 76, Saint Joseph's 74
      • Syracuse 94, Davidson 78
    • Mideast Region
      • Kentucky 86, Dayton 79
      • Michigan 80, Western Kentucky 79
    • Midwest Region
      • Kansas 76, SMU 70
      • Texas Western 78, Cincinnati 76 (OT)
    • West Region
      • Utah 83, Pacific 74
      • Oregon State 63, Houston 60
  • Regional Finals
    • East Region
      • Duke 91, Syracuse 81
    • Mideast Region
      • Kentucky 84, Michigan 77
    • Midwest Region
      • Texas Western 81, Kansas 80 (2OT)
    • West Region
      • Utah 70, Oregon State 64
  • Regional Third Place Games
    • East Region
      • Saint Joseph's 92, Davidson 76
    • Mideast Region
      • Western Kentucky 82, Dayton 62
    • Midwest Region
      • SMU 89, Cincinnati 84
    • West Region
      • Houston 102, Pacific 91
  • Final Four
    • National semifinals
      • Kentucky 83, Duke 79
      • Texas Western 85, Utah 78
    • National championship
    • Third-place game
      • Duke 79, Utah 77

1966 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1966 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

  • Jerry Chambers, Utah: 35.8 points per game

Individual rebounding

  • Elvin Hayes, Houston: 16.7 rebounds per game

The college basketball teams with the most national championships

Here are the college basketball teams with the most national championships in NCAA tournament history.
READ MORE

These are the men's basketball teams the public likes in the first round of the NCAA tournament — and the ones it's avoided

Here's a breakdown of the most — and least — popular first-round NCAA tournament picks based on data from the Bracket Challenge Game.
READ MORE

College basketball rankings: Gonzaga, Baylor headline 1st Power 36 for 2020-21

Here are Andy Katz's first Power 36 college basketball rankings for the 2020-21 season.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners