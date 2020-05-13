1966 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 1966 NCAA tournament was a landmark event in the history of American sports as Texas Western, which started five African-Americans players for the first time in championship game history, beat Kentucky to win the national title. Texas Western won 72-65 in the title game.
Utah's Jerry Chambers was the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player and the tournament's leading scorer with 143 points.
1966 NCAA tournament: Bracket
1966 NCAA tournament: Scores
- Regional Quarterfinals
- East Region
- Saint Joseph's 65, Providence 48
- Davidson 96, Rhode Island 65
- Mideast Region
- Dayton 58, Miami (OH) 51
- Western Kentucky 105, Loyola-Chicago 86
- Midwest Region
- Texas Western 89, Oklahoma City 74
- West Region
- Houston 82, Colorado State 76
- Regional Semifinals
- East Region
- Duke 76, Saint Joseph's 74
- Syracuse 94, Davidson 78
- Mideast Region
- Kentucky 86, Dayton 79
- Michigan 80, Western Kentucky 79
- Midwest Region
- Kansas 76, SMU 70
- Texas Western 78, Cincinnati 76 (OT)
- West Region
- Utah 83, Pacific 74
- Oregon State 63, Houston 60
- Regional Finals
- East Region
- Duke 91, Syracuse 81
- Mideast Region
- Kentucky 84, Michigan 77
- Midwest Region
- Texas Western 81, Kansas 80 (2OT)
- West Region
- Utah 70, Oregon State 64
- Regional Third Place Games
- East Region
- Saint Joseph's 92, Davidson 76
- Mideast Region
- Western Kentucky 82, Dayton 62
- Midwest Region
- SMU 89, Cincinnati 84
- West Region
- Houston 102, Pacific 91
- Final Four
- National semifinals
- Kentucky 83, Duke 79
- Texas Western 85, Utah 78
- National championship
- Texas Western 72, Kentucky 65 | Watch the full game
- Third-place game
- Duke 79, Utah 77
1966 NCAA tournament: Stats, records
Here are the 1966 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):
Individual scoring
- Jerry Chambers, Utah: 35.8 points per game
Individual rebounding
- Elvin Hayes, Houston: 16.7 rebounds per game