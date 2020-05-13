1966 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Watch full game: Texas Western vs. Kentucky in the 1966 National Championship

The 1966 NCAA tournament was a landmark event in the history of American sports as Texas Western, which started five African-Americans players for the first time in championship game history, beat Kentucky to win the national title. Texas Western won 72-65 in the title game.

Utah's Jerry Chambers was the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player and the tournament's leading scorer with 143 points.

1966 NCAA tournament: Bracket

1966 NCAA tournament: Scores

Regional Quarterfinals East Region Saint Joseph's 65 , Providence 48 Davidson 96 , Rhode Island 65 Mideast Region Dayton 58 , Miami (OH) 51 Western Kentucky 105 , Loyola-Chicago 86 Midwest Region Texas Western 89 , Oklahoma City 74 West Region Houston 82 , Colorado State 76

Regional Semifinals East Region Duke 76 , Saint Joseph's 74 Syracuse 94 , Davidson 78 Mideast Region Kentucky 86 , Dayton 79 Michigan 80 , Western Kentucky 79 Midwest Region Kansas 76 , SMU 70 Texas Western 78 , Cincinnati 76 (OT) West Region Utah 83 , Pacific 74 Oregon State 63 , Houston 60

Regional Finals East Region Duke 91 , Syracuse 81 Mideast Region Kentucky 84 , Michigan 77 Midwest Region Texas Western 81 , Kansas 80 (2OT) West Region Utah 70 , Oregon State 64

Regional Third Place Games East Region Saint Joseph's 92 , Davidson 76 Mideast Region Western Kentucky 82, Dayton 62 Midwest Region SMU 89, Cincinnati 84 West Region Houston 102, Pacific 91

Final Four National semifinals Kentucky 83 , Duke 79 Texas Western 85 , Utah 78 National championship Texas Western 72 , Kentucky 65 | Watch the full game Third-place game Duke 79 , Utah 77



1966 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1966 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

Jerry Chambers, Utah: 35.8 points per game

Individual rebounding