1968 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The UCLA Bruins won their second NCAA championship and their fourth title in five years in 1968. Led by junior center and Final Four Most Outstanding Player Lew Alcindor (now known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), the Bruins knocked off North Carolina 78-55 in the title game. It was the fourth Final Four appearance for both the Bruins and Tar Heels.

Houston and Ohio State rounded out the Final Four in 1968. Houston's Elvin Hayes was the leading scorer (167 points) and rebounder (97 rebounds) in the tournament.

The 1968 NCAA tournament featured 23 teams. UCLA won the national championship in hometown Los Angeles.

1968 NCAA tournament: Bracket

1968 NCAA tournament: Scores

Regional Quarterfinals East Region St. Bonaventure 102 , Boston College 93 Davidson 79 , St. John's 70 Columbia 83 , La Salle 69 Mideast Region East Tennessee State 79 , Florida State 69 Marquette 72 , Bowling Green 71 Midwest Region Houston 94 , Loyola-Chicago 76 West Region New Mexico State 68 , Weber State 57

Regional Semifinals East Region North Carolina 91 , St. Bonaventure 72 Davidson 61 , Columbia 59 (OT) Mideast Region Ohio State 79 , East Tennessee State 72 Kentucky 107 , Marquette 89 Midwest Region TCU 77 , Kansas State 72 Houston 91 , Louisville 75 West Region Santa Clara 86 , New Mexico 73 UCLA 58 , New Mexico State 49

Regional Finals East Region North Carolina 70 , Davidson 66 Mideast Region Ohio State 82 , Kentucky 81 Midwest Region Houston 103 , TCU 68 West Region UCLA 87 , Santa Clara 66

Regional Third Place Games East Region Columbia 95, St. Bonaventure 75 Mideast Region Marquette 69, East Tennessee State 57 Midwest Region Louisville 93, Kansas State 63 West Region New Mexico State 62, New Mexico 58

Final Four National semifinals North Carolina 80 , Ohio State 66 UCLA 101 , Houston 69 National championship UCLA 78 , North Carolina 55 Third-place game Ohio State 89 , Houston 85



1968 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1968 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

Elvin Hayes, Houston: 33.4 points per game

Individual rebounding