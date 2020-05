1987 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Indiana won its fifth national championship at the 1987 NCAA tournament, beating Syracuse 74-73 in the title game. Keith Smart was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 21 points against Syracuse, including the game-winning shot. Find the bracket, scores and more below.

The Hoosiers were one of two top-seeded teams to reach the Final Four in addition to UNLV. Syracuse won the East Regional as a No. 2 seed while Providence became the first No. 6 seed in NCAA tournament history to play in a national semifinal.

The Friars weren't the only lower-seeded team with a strong showing. Double-digit seeds won nine games in this tournament. Among them, No. 12 Wyoming reached the Sweet 16 while No. 10 LSU made it to the Elite Eight. It was the Tigers' second straight appearance in the regional final as a double-digit seed (1986).

The 1987 tournament was also the first postseason in college basketball history to feature the 3-point line and the last to allow a home-court advantage.

1987 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a closer look at the bracket.

1987 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Round (Round of 64) East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 113, No. 16 Penn 82 No. 2 Syracuse 79, No. 15 Georgia Southern 73 No. 3 Purdue 104, No. 14 Northeastern 95 No. 4 TCU 76, No. 13 Marshall 60 No. 5 Notre Dame 84, No. 12 Middle Tennessee State 71 No. 6 Florida 82, No. 11 NC State 70 No. 10 Western Kentucky 64, No. 7 West Virginia 62 No. 9 Michigan 97, No. 8 Navy 82 West Regional No. 1 UNLV 95, No. 16 Idaho State 70 No. 2 Iowa 99, No. 15 Santa Clara 76 No. 3 Pitt 93, No. 14 Marist 68 No. 4 UCLA 92, No. 13 Central Michigan 73 No. 12 Wyoming 64, No. 5 Virginia 60 No. 6 Oklahoma 74, No. 11 Tulsa 69 No. 7 UTEP 98, No. 10 Arizona 91 (OT) No. 9 Kansas State 82, No. 8 Georgia 79 (OT) Southeast Regional No. 1 Georgetown 75, No. 16 Bucknell 53 No. 2 Alabama 88, No. 15 North Carolina A&T 71 No. 14 Austin Peay 68, No. 3 Illinois 67 No. 13 Southwest Missouri State 65, No. 4 Clemson 60 No. 5 Kansas 66, No. 12 Houston 55 No. 6 Providence 90, No. 11 UAB 68 No. 7 New Orleans 83, No. 10 BYU 79 No. 9 Ohio State 91, No. 8 Kentucky 77 Midwest Regional No. 1 Indiana 92, No. 16 Fairfield 58 No. 2 Temple 75, No. 15 Southern 56 No. 3 DePaul 76, No. 14 Louisiana Tech 62 No. 13 Xavier 70, No. 4 Missouri 69 No. 5 Duke 58, No. 12 Texas A&M 51 No. 6 St. John's 57, No. 11 Wichita State 55 No. 10 LSU 85, No. 7 Georgia Tech 79 No. 8 Auburn, No. 9 San Diego 61

Second Round (Round of 32) East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 109, No. 9 Michigan 97 No. 2 Syracuse 104, No. 10 Western Kentucky 86 No. 6 Florida 85, No. 3 Purdue 66 No. 5 Notre Dame 58, No. 4 TCU 57 West Regional No. 1 UNLV 80, No. 9 Kansas State 61 No. 2 Iowa 84, No. 7 UTEP 82 No. 6 Oklahoma 96, No. 3 Pittsburgh 93 No. 12 Wyoming 78, No. 4 UCLA 68 Southeast Regional No. 1 Georgetown 82, No. 9 Ohio State 79 No. 2 Alabama 101, No. 7 New Orleans 76 No. 6 Providence 90, No. 14 Austin Peay 87 (OT) No. 5 Kansas 67, No. 13 Southwest Missouri State 63 Midwest Regional No. 1 Indiana 107, No. 8 Auburn 90 No. 10 LSU 72, No. 2 Temple 62 No. 3 DePaul 83, No. 6 St. John's 75 (OT) No. 5 Duke 65, No. 13 Xavier 60

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 74, No. 5 Notre Dame 68 No. 2 Syracuse 87, No. 6 Florida 81 West Regional No. 1 UNLV 92, No. 12 Wyoming 78 No. 2 Iowa 93, No. 6 Oklahoma 91 (OT) Southeast Regional No. 1 Georgetown 70, No. 5 Kansas 57 No. 6 Providence 103, No. 2 Alabama 82 Midwest Regional No. 1 Indiana 88, No. 5 Duke 82 No. 10 LSU 63, No. 3 DePaul 58

Elite Eight East Regional No. 2 Syracuse 79, No. 1 North Carolina 75 West Regional No. 1 UNLV 84, No. 2 Iowa 81 Southeast Regional No. 6 Providence 88, No. 1 Georgetown 73 Midwest Regional No. 1 Indiana 77, No. 10 LSU 76

Final Four (New Orleans, Louisiana) National semifinals No. 1 Indiana 97, No. 1 UNLV 93 No. 2 Syracuse 77, No. 6 Providence 63 National championship No. 1 Indiana 74, No. 2 Syracuse 73 | Watch full game



1987 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games:

TEAM SCORE OPPONENT FIRST ROUND (Round of 64) No. 14 Austin Peay 68-67 No. 3 Illinois No. 13 Southwest Missouri State 65-60 No. 4 Clemson No. 13 Xavier 70-69 No. 4 Missouri No. 12 Wyoming 64-60 No. 5 Virginia No. 10 Western Kentucky 64-62 No. 7 West Virginia No. 10 LSU 85-79 No. 7 Georgia Tech SECOND ROUND (Round of 32) No. 12 Wyoming 78-68 No. 4 UCLA No. 10 LSU 72-62 No. 2 Temple SWEET 16 No. 10 LSU 63-58 No. 3 DePaul

1987 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):