1988 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 1988 NCAA tournament was the 50th edition of March Madness. Kansas won the national championship, beating Oklahoma 83-79 in the title game. Find the bracket, scores and more below.

Since the tournament's expansion to 64 teams in 1985, the 1988 Jayhawks are the only No. 6 seed to win the title. Senior forward Danny Manning led the tournament in scoring, including 31 points against the Sooners in the championship game to be named Most Outstanding Player.

Oklahoma was one of two No. 1 seeds in the Final Four. No. 1 seed Arizona and No. 2 seed Duke rounded out the 1988 Final Four.

Upsets weren't as frequent in this postseason as six double-digit seeds recorded wins. However, four of those six came from No. 11 Rhode Island and No. 13 Richmond, as both reached the Sweet 16.

1988 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a closer look at the bracket.

1988 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Round (Round of 64) East Regional No. 1 Temple 87, No. 16 Lehigh 73 No. 2 Duke 85, No. 15 Boston University 69 No. 3 Syracuse 69, No. 14 North Carolina A&T 55 No. 13 Richmond 72, No. 4 Indiana 69 No. 5 Georgia Tech 90, No. 12 Iowa State 78 No. 11 Rhode Island 87, No. 6 Missouri 80 No. 7 SMU 83, No. 10 Notre Dame 75 No. 8 Georgetown 66, No. 9 LSU 63 West Regional No. 1 Arizona 90, No. 16 Cornell 50 No. 2 North Carolina 83, No. 15 North Texas 65 No. 3 Michigan 63, No. 14 Boise State 58 No. 4 UNLV 54, No. 13 Southwest Missouri State 50 No. 5 Iowa 102, No. 12 Florida State 98 No. 6 Florida 62, No. 11 St. John's 59 No. 10 Loyola Marymount 119, No. 7 Wyoming 115 No. 8 Seton Hall 80, No. 9 UTEP 64 Southeast Regional No. 1 Oklahoma 94, No. 16 Chattanooga 66 No. 2 Kentucky 99, No. 15 Southern 84 No. 3 Illinois 81, No. 14 UTSA 72 No. 4 BYU 98, No. 13 Charlotte 92 (OT) No. 5 Louisville 70, No. 12 Oregon State 61 No. 6 Villanova 82, No. 11 Arkansas 74 No. 7 Maryland 92, No. 10 UC Santa Barbara 82 No. 8 Auburn 90, No. 9 Bradley 86 Midwest Regional No. 1 Purdue 94, No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson 79 No. 2 Pittsburgh 108, No. 15 Eastern Michigan 90 No. 14 Murray State 78, No. 3 NC State 75 No. 4 Kansas State 66, No. 13 La Salle 53 No. 5 DePaul 83, No. 12 Wichita State 62 No. 6 Kansas 85, No. 11 Xavier 72 No. 7 Vanderbilt 80, No. 10 Utah State 77 No. 9 Memphis 75, No. 8 Baylor 60

Second Round (Round of 32) East Regional No. 1 Temple 74, No. 8 Georgetown 53 No. 2 Duke 94, No. 7 SMU 79 No. 11 Rhode Island 97, No. 3 Syracuse 94 No. 13 Richmond 59, No. 5 Georgia Tech 55 West Regional No. 1 Arizona 84, No. 8 Seton Hall 55 No. 2 North Carolina 123, No. 10 Loyola Marymount 97 No. 3 Michigan 108, No. 6 Florida 85 No. 5 Iowa 104, No. 4 UNLV 86 Southeast Regional No. 1 Oklahoma 107, No. 8 Auburn 87 No. 2 Kentucky 90, No. 7 Maryland 81 No. 6 Villanova 66, No. 3 Illinois 63 No. 5 Louisville 97, No. 4 BYU 76 Midwest Regional No. 1 Purdue 100, No. 9 Memphis 73 No. 7 Vanderbilt 80, No. 2 Pittsburgh 74 (OT) No. 6 Kansas 61, No. 14 Murray State 58 No. 4 Kansas State 66, No. 5 DePaul 58

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 1 Temple 69, No. 13 Richmond 47 No. 2 Duke 73, No. 11 Rhode Island 72 West Regional No. 1 Arizona 99, No. 5 Iowa 79 No. 2 North Carolina 78, No. 3 Michigan 69 Southeast Regional No. 1 Oklahoma 108, No. 5 Louisville 98 No. 6 Villanova 80, No. 2 Kentucky 74 Midwest Regional No. 4 Kansas State 73, No. 1 Purdue 70 No. 6 Kansas 77, No. 7 Vanderbilt 64

Elite Eight East Regional No. 2 Duke 63, No. 1 Temple 53 West Regional No. 1 Arizona 70, No. 2 North Carolina 52 Southeast Regional No. 1 Oklahoma 78, No. 6 Villanova 59 Midwest Regional No. 6 Kansas 71, No. 4 Kansas State 58

Final Four (Kansas City, Missouri) National semifinals No. 1 Oklahoma 86, No. 1 Arizona 78 No. 6 Kansas 66, No. 2 Duke 59 National championship No. 6 Kansas 83, No. 1 Oklahoma 79



1988 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games:

TEAM SCORE OPPONENT FIRST ROUND (Round of 64) No. 14 Murray State 78-75 No. 3 NC State No. 13 Richmond 72-69 No. 4 Indiana No. 11 Rhode Island 87-80 No. 6 Missouri No. 10 Loyola Marymount 119-115 No. 7 Wyoming SECOND ROUND (Round of 32) No. 13 Richmond 59-55 No. 5 Georgia Tech No. 11 Rhode Island 97-94 No. 3 Syracuse

1988 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):