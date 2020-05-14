1946 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

In 1946, Oklahoma A&M, now known as Oklahoma State, became the first men's basketball program to win back-to-back national championships. The Aggies had won in 1945 and then they defeated Baylor, California and North Carolina to win again.

Oklahoma A&M's Bob Kurland was the NCAA tournament's leading scorer with 72 points and he was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player. California and Ohio State rounded out that year's Final Four field.

1946 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click here for printable bracket.

1946 NCAA tournament: Scores

Quarterfinals Ohio State 46 , Harvard 38 North Carolina 57 , NYU 49 Oklahoma A&M 44 , Baylor 29 California 50 , Colorado 44

Semifinals North Carolina 60 , Ohio State 57 Oklahoma A&M 52 , California 35

National Championship Oklahoma A&M 43 , North Carolina 40

Third-Place Game Ohio State 63 , California 45

Regional Third-Place Games NYU 67 , Harvard 61 Colorado 59 , Baylor 44



1946 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1946 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring