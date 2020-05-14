Trending:

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | May 15, 2020

1946 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

In 1946, Oklahoma A&M, now known as Oklahoma State, became the first men's basketball program to win back-to-back national championships. The Aggies had won in 1945 and then they defeated Baylor, California and North Carolina to win again.

Oklahoma A&M's Bob Kurland was the NCAA tournament's leading scorer with 72 points and he was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player. California and Ohio State rounded out that year's Final Four field.

1946 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click here for printable bracket.

1946 NCAA tournament bracket

1946 NCAA tournament: Scores

  • Quarterfinals
    • Ohio State 46, Harvard 38
    • North Carolina 57, NYU 49
    • Oklahoma A&M 44, Baylor 29
    • California 50, Colorado 44
  • Semifinals
    • North Carolina 60, Ohio State 57
    • Oklahoma A&M 52, California 35
  • National Championship
    • Oklahoma A&M 43, North Carolina 40
  • Third-Place Game
    • Ohio State 63, California 45
  • Regional Third-Place Games
    • NYU 67, Harvard 61
    • Colorado 59, Baylor 44

1946 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1946 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

  • Bob Kurland, Oklahoma State: 24.0 points per game

