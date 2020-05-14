1947 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Holy Cross won its first and only men's basketball national championship in 1947, when the Crusaders beat Navy, CCNY and Oklahoma in the NCAA tournament. There were just eight teams in the 1947 NCAA tournament.

Holy Cross' George Kaftan was the tournament's leading scorer with 63 points, including a team-high 18 points in the national championship game, and he was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player. CCNY and Texas also made the Final Four in 1947.

1947 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click here for printable bracket.

1947 NCAA tournament: Scores

Quarterfinals Holy Cross 55 , Navy 47 CCNY 70 , Wisconsin 56 Texas 42 , Wyoming 40 Oklahoma 56 , Oregon State 54

Semifinals Holy Cross 60 , CCNY 45 Oklahoma 55 , Texas 54

National Championship Holy Cross 58 , Oklahoma 47

Third-Place Game Texas 54 , CCNY 50

Regional Third-Place Games Wisconsin 50 , Navy 49 Oregon State 63 , Wyoming 46



1947 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1947 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring