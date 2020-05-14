1948 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Kentucky won its first-ever national championship in 1948 as the Wildcats knocked off Baylor 58-42 inside Madison Square Garden. Holy Cross and Kansas State also made the Final Four, with the Crusaders winning the third-place game.

The Wildcats would also win the national championship in 1949, becoming just the second men's basketball team to win back-to-back titles.

Just eight teams qualified for the 1948 NCAA tournament. Kentucky's Alex Groza was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player and he led all scorers in the tournament with 54 points in three games. Groza scored a game-high 14 points in the national championship game.

1948 NCAA tournament: Bracket

1948 NCAA tournament: Scores

Quarterfinals Kentucky 76 , Columbia 53 Holy Cross 63 , Michigan 45 Kansas State 58 , Wyoming 48 Baylor 64 , Washington 62

Semifinals Kentucky 60 , Holy Cross 52 Baylor 60 , Kansas State 52

National Championship Kentucky 58 , Baylor 42

Third-Place Game Holy Cross 60 , Kansas State 54

Regional Third-Place Games Michigan 66 , Columbia 49 Washington 57 , Wyoming 47



1948 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1948 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

Jack Nichols, Washington: 19.5 points per game

