1962 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

For the second year in a row, the 1962 NCAA tournament ended with Cincinnati defeating Ohio State in the national championship game. The Bearcats downed the Buckeyes 71-59 and Cincinnati's Paul Hogue was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player. Wake Forest's Len Chappell led all scorers with 134 points.

The 1962 NCAA tournament increased from 24 teams in 1961 to 25 teams in 1962.

While UCLA didn't win the 1962 national championship, the Bruins' dynasty under John Wooden started to form that year as the Bruins made their first Final Four.

1962 NCAA tournament: Bracket

1962 NCAA tournament: Scores

Regional Quarterfinals East Region Wake Forest 92 , Yale 82 (OT) NYU 70 , Massachusetts 50 Villanova 90 , West Virginia 75 Mideast Region Butler 56 , Bowling Green 55 Western Kentucky 90 , Detroit 81 Midwest Region Texas Tech 68 , Air Force 66 Creighton 87 , Memphis State 83 West Region Oregon State 69 , Seattle 65 (OT) Utah State 78 , Arizona State 73

Regional Semifinals East Region Wake Forest 96 , Saint Joseph's 85 (OT) Villanova 79 , NYU 76 Mideast Region Kentucky 81 , Butler 60 Ohio State 93 , Western Kentucky 73 Midwest Region Colorado 67 , Texas Tech 60 Cincinnati 66 , Creighton 46 West Region Oregon State 69 , Pepperdine 67 UCLA 73 , Utah State 62

Regional Finals East Region Wake Forest 79 , Villanova 69 Mideast Region Ohio State 74 , Kentucky 64 Midwest Region Cincinnati 73 , Colorado 46 West Region UCLA 88 , Oregon State 69

Regional Third Place Games East Region NYU 94 , Saint Joseph's 85 Mideast Region Butler 87 , Western Kentucky 86 Midwest Region Creighton 63 , Texas Tech 61 West Region Pepperdine 75 , Utah State 71

Final Four National semifinals Ohio State 84 , Wake Forest 68 Cincinnati 72 , UCLA 70 National championship Cincinnati 71 , Ohio State 59 Third-place game Wake Forest 82 , UCLA 80



1962 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1962 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

Len Chappell, Wake Forest: 26.8 points per game

Individual rebounding