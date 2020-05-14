1964 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

UCLA's historic run of nine men's basketball national championships in 10 years (and 10 in 12 years) started in the 1964 NCAA tournament, when the Bruins knocked off the Duke Blue Devils in the first national title game appearance for both schools. Kansas State and Michigan also made the Final Four in 1964, with the Wildcats' making their fourth Final Four and Wolverines making their Final Four debut.

UCLA's Walt Hazzard was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player, while Duke's Jeff Mullins was the tournament's leading scorer with 116 points.

1964 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click here for printable bracket.

1964 NCAA tournament: Scores

Regional Quarterfinals East Region Villanova 77 , Providence 66 UConn 53 , Temple 48 Princeton 86 , VMI 60 Mideast Region Ohio 71 , Louisville 69 (OT) Loyola Chicago 101 , Murray State 91 Midwest Region Creighton 89 , Oklahoma City 78 Texas Western 68 , Texas A&M 62 West Region Seattle 61 , Oregon State 57 Utah State 92 , Arizona State 90

Regional Semifinals East Region Duke 87 , Villanova 73 UConn 52 , Princeton 50 Mideast Region Ohio 85 , Kentucky 69 Michigan 84 , Loyola Chicago 80 Midwest Region Wichita State 84 , Creighton 68 Kansas State 64 , Texas Western 60 West Region UCLA 95 , Seattle 90 San Francisco 64 , Utah State 58

Regional Finals East Region Duke 101 , UConn 54 Mideast Region Michigan 69 , Ohio 57 Midwest Region Kansas State 94 , Wichita State 86 West Region UCLA 76 , San Francisco 72

Regional Third Place Games East Region Villanova 74 , Princeton 62 Mideast Region Loyola Chicago 100 , Kentucky 91 Midwest Region Texas Western 63 , Creighton 52 West Region Seattle 88 , Utah State 78

Final Four (Kansas City, Missouri) National semifinals Duke 91 , Michigan 80 UCLA 90 , Kansas State 84 National championship UCLA 98 , Duke 83 Third-place game Michigan 100 , Kansas State 90



1964 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1964 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

Jeff Mullins, Duke: 29.0 points per game

Individual rebounding