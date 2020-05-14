1965 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

UCLA won its second national championship in a row in 1965, part of a run of 10 national titles in 12 years. The Bruins defeated the Michigan Wolverines 91-80 in the latter's first national championship game appearance. Gail Goodrich scored 42 points to lead the Bruins in the final.

Princeton and Wichita State both made their first Final Four in the 1965 NCAA tournament, with the Tigers winning the third-place game. Princeton's Bill Bradley was both the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player and the NCAA tournament's leading scorer with 177 points.

The 1965 NCAA tournament had two fewer teams, 23, than the previous year's tournament, which featured 25 schools.

1965 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click here for printable bracket.

1965 NCAA tournament: Scores

Regional Quarterfinals East Region Princeton 60 , Penn State 58 Saint Joseph's 67 , UConn 61 Providence 91 , West Virginia 67 Mideast Region Dayton 66 , Ohio 65 DePaul 99 , Eastern Kentucky 52 Midwest Region Houston 99 , Notre Dame 98 West Region Oklahoma City 70 , Colorado State 68

Regional Semifinals East Region Princeton 66 , NC State 48 Providence 81 , Saint Joseph's 73 (OT) Mideast Region Michigan 98 , Dayton 71 Vanderbilt 83 , DePaul 78 (OT) Midwest Region Wichita State 86 , SMU 81 Oklahoma State 75 , Houston 60 West Region UCLA 100 , BYU 76 San Francisco 91 , Oklahoma City 67

Regional Finals East Region Princeton 109 , Providence 69 Mideast Region Michigan 87 , Vanderbilt 85 Midwest Region Wichita State 54 , Oklahoma State 46 West Region UCLA 101 , San Francisco 93

Regional Third Place Games East Region NC State 103 , Saint Joseph's 81 Mideast Region Dayton 75 , DePaul 69 Midwest Region SMU 89 , Houston 87 West Region Oklahoma City 112 , BYU 102

Final Four (Portland, Oregon) National semifinals Michigan 93 , Princeton 76 UCLA 108 , Wichita State 89 National championship UCLA 91 , Michigan 80 Third-place game Princeton 118 , Wichita State 82



1965 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1965 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

Bill Bradley, Princeton: 35.4 points per game

Individual rebounding

James Ware, Oklahoma City: 18.3 rebounds per game

Title game scoring