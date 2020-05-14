1967 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Led by sophomore center Lew Alcindor (now known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), UCLA won its third national championship in four seasons in 1967 and the first of seven in a row. The Bruins topped the Dayton Flyers, who made their first Final Four, in the national title game. Houston and North Carolina also made the Final Four.

Alcindor was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player, while Houston's Elvin Hayes was the tournament's leading scorer with 128 points.

The 1967 NCAA tournament featured 23 teams and the national championship was played inside Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

1967 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for printable bracket.

1967 NCAA tournament: Scores

Regional Quarterfinals East Region Princeton 68 , West Virginia 57 St. John's 57 , Temple 53 Boston College 48 , UConn 42 Mideast Region Dayton 69 , Western Kentucky 67 Virginia Tech 82 , Toledo 76 Midwest Region Houston 59 , New Mexico State 58 West Region Texas Western 62 , Seattle 54

Regional Semifinals East Region North Carolina 78 , Princeton 70 Boston College 63 , St. John's 62 Mideast Region Dayton 53 , Tennessee 52 Virginia Tech 79 , Indiana 70 Midwest Region SMU 83 , Louisville 81 Houston 66 , Kansas 53 West Region UCLA 109 , Wyoming 60 Pacific 72 , Texas Western 63

Regional Finals East Region North Carolina 96 , Boston College 80 Mideast Region Dayton 71 , Virginia Tech 66 Midwest Region Houston 83 , SMU 75 West Region UCLA 80 , Pacific 64

Regional Third-Place Games East Region Princeton 78 , St. John’s (NY) 58 Mideast Region Indiana 51 , Tennessee 44 Midwest Region Kansas 70 , Louisville 68 West Region UTEP 69 , Wyoming 67

Final Four National semifinals Dayton 76 , North Carolina 62 UCLA 73 , Houston 58 National championship UCLA 79 , Dayton 64 Third-place game Houston 84 , North Carolina 62



1967 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1967 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

Lew Alcindor, UCLA: 26.5 points per game

Individual rebounding