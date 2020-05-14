1978 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

In 1978, Kentucky won its fifth national championship, denying Duke its first title in the national final. The Wildcats were led by Jack Givens, who won Most Outstanding Player after scoring 41 points in the title game.

This was college basketball's first postseason to feature seeding of any kind and the final tournament to have 32 teams in it. By 1979, the entire bracket was seeded and the field expanded to 40 teams before increasing again to 48 in 1980.

The 1978 NCAA tournament marked Notre Dame's first trip to the Final Four. Arkansas was the fourth national semifinalist.

1978 NCAA tournament: Bracket

1978 NCAA tournament: Scores

Regional Quarterfinals East Region No. 1Q Duke 63, No. 3L Rhode Island 62 No. 2Q Villanova 103, No. 4L La Salle 97 No. 1L Indiana 63, No. 3Q Furman 62 No. 4Q Pennsylvania 92, No. 2L St. Bonaventure 83 West Region No. 1Q UCLA 83, No. 3L Kansas 76 No. 4L Cal State Fullerton 90, No. 2Q New Mexico 85 No. 3Q San Francisco 68, No. 1L North Carolina 64 No. 2L Arkansas 73, No. 4Q Weber State 52 Mideast Region No. 1Q Michigan State 77, No. 3L Providence 63 No. 2Q Kentucky 85, No. 4L Florida State 76 No. 3Q Miami (OH) 84, No. 1L Marquette 81 (OT) No. 4Q Western Kentucky 87, No. 2L Syracuse 86 (OT) Midwest Region No. 3L Utah 86, No. 1Q Missouri 79 (2OT) No. 2Q Louisville 76 , No. 4L St. John's 68 No. 1L DePaul 80 , No. 3Q Creighton 78 No. 2L Notre Dame 100 , No. 4Q Houston 77

Regional Semifinals East Region No. 1Q Duke 84, No. 4Q Penn 80 No. 2Q Villanova 61, No. 1L Indiana 60 West Region No. 2L Arkansas 74, No. 1Q UCLA 70 No. 4L Cal State Fullerton 75, No. 3Q San Francisco 72 Mideast Region No. 1Q Michigan State 90, No. 4Q Western Kentucky 69 No. 2Q Kentucky 91, No. 3Q Miami (OH) 69 Midwest Region No. 2L Notre Dame 69, No. 3L Utah 56 No. 1L DePaul 90, No. 2Q Louisville 89 (2OT)

Regional Finals East Region No. 1Q Duke 90, No. 2Q Villanova 72 West Region No. 2L Arkansas 61, No 4L Cal State Fullerton 58 Mideast Region No. 2Q Kentucky 52, No. 1Q Michigan State 49 Midwest Region No. 2L Notre Dame 84, No. 1L DePaul 64

Final Four (St. Louis, Missouri) National semifinals No. 1Q Duke 90, No. 2L Notre Dame 86 No. 2Q Kentucky 64, No. 2L Arkansas 59 National championship No. 2Q Kentucky 94, No. 1Q Duke 88 Third-place game No. 2L Arkansas 71, No. 2L Notre Dame 69



1978 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):