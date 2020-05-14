1979 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

In 1979, Michigan State won their first national championship, keeping Indiana State from a perfect season. The Sycamores had Larry Bird, the tournament's leading scorer and rebounder, while the Spartans countered with Magic Johnson. Michigan State won the title game 75-64 as Johnson was named Most Outstanding Player.
Both Michigan State and Indiana State made their first appearances in the national final in 1979. It would be the last tournament featuring a pair of first-time finalists until 2019.
This was also the first tournament where the entirety of the field was seeded and the only postseason with a 40-team bracket. Indiana State was the lone No. 1 seed at the Final Four while Michigan State was a No. 2 seed. DePaul made it to Salt Lake City as a 2 seed, winning the third-place game. Ivy League member Pennsylvania pulled off multiple upsets to reach the national semifinals as a 9-seed.
1979 NCAA tournament: Bracket
1979 NCAA tournament: Scores
- First Round
- East Regional
- No. 9 Pennsylvania 73, No. 8 Iona 69
- No. 10 St. John's 75, No. 7 Temple 70
- West Regional
- No. 7 Southern California 86, No. 10 Utah State 67
- No. 9 Pepperdine 92, No. 8 Utah 88 (OT)
- Mideast Regional
- No. 10 Lamar 95, No. 7 Detroit 87
- No. 8 Tennessee 97, No. 9 Eastern Kentucky 81
- Midwest Regional
- No. 7 Weber State 81, No. 10 New Mexico State 78 (OT)
- No. 8 Virginia Tech 70, No. 9 Jacksonville 53
- Second Round
- No. 9 Pennsylvania 72, No. 1 North Carolina 71
- No. 10 St. John's 80, No. 2 Duke 78
- No. 6 Rutgers 64, No. 3 Georgetown 58
- No. 4 Syracuse 89, No. 5 Connecticut 81
- West Regional
- No. 1 UCLA 76, No. 9 Pepperdine 71
- No. 2 DePaul 89, No. 7 Southern California 78
- No. 3 Marquette 73, No. 6 Pacific 48
- No. 4 San Francisco 86, No. 5 BYU 63
- Mideast Regional
- No. 1 Notre Dame 73, No. 8 Tennessee 67
- No. 2 Michigan State 95, No. 10 Lamar 64
- No. 3 LSU 71, No. 6 Appalachian State 57
- No. 5 Toledo 74, No. 4 Iowa 72
- Midwest Regional
- No. 1 Indiana State 86, No. 8 Virginia Tech 69
- No. 2 Arkansas 74, No. 7 Weber State 63
- No. 3 Louisville 69, No. 6 South Alabama 66
- No. 5 Oklahoma 90, No. 4 Texas 76
- Regional Semifinals
- No. 10 St. John's 67, No. 6 Rutgers 65
- No. 9 Pennsylvania 84, No. 4 Syracuse 76
- West Regional
- No. 1 UCLA 99, No. 4 San Francisco 81
- No. 2 DePaul 62, No. 3 Marquette 56
- Mideast Regional
- No. 1 Notre Dame 79, No. 5 Toledo 71
- No. 2 Michigan State 87, No. 3 LSU 71
- Midwest Regional
- No. 1 Indiana State 93, No. 5 Oklahoma 72
- No. 2 Arkansas 73, No. 3 Louisville 62
- Elite Eight
- No. 9 Pennsylvania 64, No. 10 St. John's 62
- West Regional
- No. 2 DePaul 95, No. 1 UCLA 91
- Mideast Regional
- No. 2 Michigan State 80, No. 1 Notre Dame 68
- Midwest Regional
- No. 1 Indiana State 73, No. 2 Arkansas 71
- Final Four (Salt Lake City, Utah)
- National semifinals
- No. 1 Indiana State 76, No. 2 DePaul 74
- No. 2 Michigan State 101, No. 9 Pennsylvania 67
- National championship
- No. 2 Michigan State 75, No. 1 Indiana State 64 | Watch full game
- Third-place game
- No. 2 DePaul 96, No. 9 Penn 93 (OT)
1979 NCAA tournament: Upsets
The following double-digit seeds won games:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|OPPONENT
|FIRST ROUND
|No. 10 Lamar
|95-87
|No. 7 Detroit
|No. 10 St. John's
|75-70
|No. 7 Temple
|SECOND ROUND
|No. 10 St. John's
|80-78
|No. 2 Duke
|REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
|No. 10 St. John's
|67-65
|No. 6 Rutgers
1979 NCAA tournament: Stats, records
Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):
Individual scoring
- Larry Bird, Indiana State (5) — 27.2
Individual rebounding
- Larry Bird, Indiana State (5) — 13.4