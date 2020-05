1979 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

In 1979, Michigan State won their first national championship, keeping Indiana State from a perfect season. The Sycamores had Larry Bird, the tournament's leading scorer and rebounder, while the Spartans countered with Magic Johnson. Michigan State won the title game 75-64 as Johnson was named Most Outstanding Player.

Both Michigan State and Indiana State made their first appearances in the national final in 1979. It would be the last tournament featuring a pair of first-time finalists until 2019.

This was also the first tournament where the entirety of the field was seeded and the only postseason with a 40-team bracket. Indiana State was the lone No. 1 seed at the Final Four while Michigan State was a No. 2 seed. DePaul made it to Salt Lake City as a 2 seed, winning the third-place game. Ivy League member Pennsylvania pulled off multiple upsets to reach the national semifinals as a 9-seed.

1979 NCAA tournament: Bracket

1979 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Round East Regional No. 9 Pennsylvania 73,  No. 8 Iona 69 No. 10 St. John's 75,  No. 7 Temple 70 West Regional No. 7 Southern California 86,  No. 10 Utah State 67 No. 9 Pepperdine 92,  No. 8 Utah 88 (OT) Mideast Regional No. 10 Lamar 95,  No. 7 Detroit 87 No. 8 Tennessee 97,  No. 9 Eastern Kentucky 81 Midwest Regional No. 7 Weber State 81,  No. 10 New Mexico State 78 (OT) No. 8 Virginia Tech 70,  No. 9 Jacksonville 53

Second Round East Regional No. 9 Pennsylvania 72,  No. 1 North Carolina 71 No. 10 St. John's 80,  No. 2 Duke 78 No. 6 Rutgers 64,  No. 3 Georgetown 58 No. 4 Syracuse 89,  No. 5 Connecticut 81 West Regional No. 1 UCLA 76,  No. 9 Pepperdine 71 No. 2 DePaul 89,  No. 7 Southern California 78 No. 3 Marquette 73,  No. 6 Pacific 48 No. 4 San Francisco 86,  No. 5 BYU 63 Mideast Regional No. 1 Notre Dame 73,  No. 8 Tennessee 67 No. 2 Michigan State 95,  No. 10 Lamar 64 No. 3 LSU 71,  No. 6 Appalachian State 57 No. 5 Toledo 74,  No. 4 Iowa 72 Midwest Regional No. 1 Indiana State 86,  No. 8 Virginia Tech 69 No. 2 Arkansas 74,  No. 7 Weber State 63 No. 3 Louisville 69,  No. 6 South Alabama 66 No. 5 Oklahoma 90,  No. 4 Texas 76

Regional Semifinals East Regional No. 10 St. John's 67,  No. 6 Rutgers 65 No. 9 Pennsylvania 84,  No. 4 Syracuse 76 West Regional No. 1 UCLA 99,  No. 4 San Francisco 81 No. 2 DePaul 62,  No. 3 Marquette 56 Mideast Regional No. 1 Notre Dame 79,  No. 5 Toledo 71 No. 2 Michigan State 87,  No. 3 LSU 71 Midwest Regional No. 1 Indiana State 93,  No. 5 Oklahoma 72 No. 2 Arkansas 73,  No. 3 Louisville 62

Elite Eight East Regional No. 9 Pennsylvania 64,  No. 10 St. John's 62 West Regional No. 2 DePaul 95,  No. 1 UCLA 91 Mideast Regional No. 2 Michigan State 80,  No. 1 Notre Dame 68 Midwest Regional No. 1 Indiana State 73,  No. 2 Arkansas 71

Final Four (Salt Lake City, Utah) National semifinals No. 1 Indiana State 76,  No. 2 DePaul 74 No. 2 Michigan State 101,  No. 9 Pennsylvania 67 National championship No. 2 Michigan State 75,  No. 1 Indiana State 64 |  Watch full game Third-place game No. 2 DePaul 96,  No. 9 Penn 93 (OT)



1979 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games:

TEAM SCORE OPPONENT FIRST ROUND No. 10 Lamar 95-87 No. 7 Detroit No. 10 St. John's 75-70 No. 7 Temple SECOND ROUND No. 10 St. John's 80-78 No. 2 Duke REGIONAL SEMIFINALS No. 10 St. John's 67-65 No. 6 Rutgers

1979 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):