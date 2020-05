1992 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Full game: Duke beats Kentucky on Christian Laettner's shot, advances to 1992 Final Four

The 1992 NCAA tournament saw Duke win its second consecutive national championship after beating Michigan in the final. The Blue Devils' run to the title included Christian Laettner's memorable buzzer-beater against Kentucky in the Elite Eight.

Cincinnati and Indiana also made the Final Four. Runner-up Michigan would later vacate its appearance.

Duke's Bobby Hurley was named Most Outstanding Player, while Laettner led the tournament with 115 points.

1992 NCAA tournament: Bracket

1992 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Round East Regional No. 1 Duke 82 , No. 16 Campbell 56 No. 9 Iowa 98 , No. 8 Texas 92 No. 5 Missouri 89 , No. 12 West Virginia 78 No. 4 Seton Hall 78 , No. 13 La Salle 76 No. 6 Syracuse 51 , No. 11 Princeton 43 No. 3 UMass 85 , No. 14 Fordham 58 No. 10 Iowa State 76 , No. 7 Charlotte 74 No. 2 Kentucky 88 , No. 15 Old Dominion 69 West Regional No. 1 UCLA 73 , No. 16 Robert Morris 53 No. 8 Louisville 81 , No. 9 Wake Forest 73 No. 12 New Mexico State 81 , No. 5 DePaul 73 No. 13 Southwest Louisiana 87 , No. 4 Oklahoma 83 No. 6 Georgetown 75 , No. 11 South Florida 60 No. 3 Florida State 78 , No. 14 Montana 68 No. 7 LSU 94 , No. 10 BYU 83 No. 2 Indiana 94 , No. 15 Eastern Illinois 55 Southeast Regional No. 1 Ohio State 83 , No. 16 Mississippi Valley State 56 No. 9 UConn 86 , No. 8 Nebraska 65 No. 5 Alabama 80 , No. 12 Stanford 75 No. 4 North Carolina 68 , No. 13 Miami (Ohio) 63 No. 6 Michigan 73 , No. 11 Temple 66 No. 14 East Tennessee State 87 , No. 3 Arizona 80 No. 10 Tulane 61 , No. 7 St. John's 57 No. 2 Oklahoma State 100 , No. 15 Georgia Southern 73 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 100 , No. 16 Howard 67 No. 9 UTEP 55 , No. 8 Evansville 50 No. 5 Michigan State 61 , No. 12 Southwest Missouri State 54 No. 4 Cincinnati 85 , No. 13 Delaware 47 No. 6 Memphis State 80 , No. 11 Pepperdine 70 No. 3 Arkansas 80 , No. 14 Murray State 69 No. 7 Georgia Tech 65 , No. 10 Houston 60 No. 2 USC 84 , No. 15 Northeast Louisiana 54

Second Round East Regional No. 1 Duke 75 , No, 9 Iowa 62 No. 4 Seton Hall 88 , No. 5 Missouri 71 No. 3 UMass 77 , No. 6 Syracuse 71 (OT) No. 2 Kentucky 106 , No. 10 Iowa State 98 West Regional No. 1 UCLA 85 , No. 8 Louisville 69 No. 12 New Mexico State 81 , No. 13 Southwest Louisiana 73 No. 3 Florida State 78 , No. 6 Georgetown 68 No. 2 Indiana 89 , No. 7 LSU 79 Southeast Regional No. 1 Ohio State 78 , No. 9 UConn 55 No. 4 North Carolina 64 , No. 5 Alabama 55 No. 6 Michigan 102 , No. 14 East Tennessee State 90 No. 2 Oklahoma State 87 , No. 10 Tulane 71 Midwest Regional No. 9 UTEP 66 , No. 1 Kansas 60 No. 4 Cincinnati 77 , No. 5 Michigan State 65 No. 6 Memphis State 82 , No. 3 Arkansas 80 No. 7 Georgia Tech 79 , No. 2 USC 78

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 1 Duke 81 , No. 4 Seton Hall 69 No. 2 Kentucky 87 , No. 3 UMass 77 West Regional No. 1 UCLA 85 , No. 12 New Mexico State 78 No. 2 Indiana 85 , No. 3 Florida State 74 Southeast Regional No. 1 Ohio State 80 , No. 4 North Carolina 73 No. 6 Michigan 75 , No. 2 Oklahoma State 72 Midwest Regional No. 4 Cincinnati 69 , No. 9 UTEP 67 No. 6 Memphis State 83 , No. 7 Georgia Tech 79 (OT)

Elite Eight East Regional No. 1 Duke 104 , No. 2 Kentucky 103 (OT) | Watch full game West Regional No. 2 Indiana 106 , No. 1 UCLA 79 Southeast Regional No. 6 Michigan 75 , No. 1 Ohio State 71 (OT) Midwest Regional No. 4 Cincinnati 88 , No. 6 Memphis State 57

Final Four (Minneapolis, Minnesota) National semifinals No. 1 Duke 81 , No. 2 Indiana 78 No. 6 Michigan 76 , No. 4 Cincinnati 72 National championship No. 1 Duke 71 , No. 6 Michigan 51



1992 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games:

Team Score Opponent FIRST ROUND No. 14 East Tennessee State 87-80 No. 3 Arizona No. 13 Southwest Louisiana 87-83 No. 4 Oklahoma No. 12 New Mexico State 81-73 No. 5 DePaul No. 10 Iowa State 76-74 No. 7 Charlotte No. 10 Tulane 61-57 No. 7 St. John's SECOND ROUND No. 12 New Mexico State 81-73 No. 13 Southwest Louisiana

1992 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):

Individual scoring

Jamal Mashburn, Kentucky (4) — 24.0 points per game

Individual rebounding

Doug Edwards, Florida State (3) — 10.7 rebounds per game

Individual assists

Sam Crawford, New Mexico State (3) — 9.3 assists per game

Back-to-back