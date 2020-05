1993 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

North Carolina won its third national title with a 77-71 win against Michigan in the 1993 NCAA tournament. The Tar Heels' Donald Williams was named Most Outstanding Player.

Three of the four Final Four teams were No. 1 seeds: North Carolina, Michigan (which later vacated its appearance) and Kentucky. The fourth team, Kansas, was a No. 2 seed — and beat No. 1 seed Indiana in the Elite Eight.

There were major upsets, however. In the West, No. 15 Santa Clara, No. 13 Southern and No. 12 George Washington all won in the First Round. Santa Clara's upset was just the second 15-over-2 shocker at the time. Future two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash led the Broncos.

1993 NCAA tournament: Bracket

1993 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Round East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 85 , No. 16 East Carolina 65 No. 8 Rhode Island 74 , No. 9 Purdue 68 No. 5 St. John's 85 , No. 12 Texas Tech 67 No. 4 Arkansas 94 , No. 13 Holy Cross 64 No. 6 Virginia 78 , No. 11 Manhattan 66 No. 3 UMass 54 , No. 14 Penn 50 No. 7 New Mexico State 93 , No. 10 Nebraska 79 No. 2 Cincinnati 93 , No. 15 Coppin State 66 Midwest Regional No. 1 Indiana 97 , No. 16 Wright State 54 No. 9 Xavier 73 , No. 8 New Orleans 55 No. 5 Oklahoma State 74 , No. 12 Marquette 62 No. 4 Louisville 76 , No. 13 Delaware 70 No. 6 California 66 , No. 11 LSU 64 No. 3 Duke 105 , No. 14 Southern Illinois 70 No. 7 BYU 80 , No. 10 SMU 71 No. 2 Kansas 94 , No. 15 Ball State 72 Southeast Regional No. 1 Kentucky 96 , No. 16 Rider 52 No. 8 Utah 86 , No, 9 Pitt 65 No. 5 Wake Forest 81 , No. 12 Chattanooga 58 No. 4 Iowa 82 , No. 13 Northeast Louisiana 69 No. 11 Tulane 55 , No. 6 Kansas State 53 No. 3 Florida State 82 , No. 14 Evansville 70 No. 7 Western Kentucky 55 , No. 10 Memphis State 52 No. 2 Seton Hall 81 , No. 15 Tennessee State 59 West Regional No. 1 Michigan 84 , No. 16 Coastal Carolina 53 No. 9 UCLA 81 , No. 8 Iowa State 70 No. 12 George Washington 82 , No. 5 New Mexico 68 No. 13 Southern 93 , No. 4 Georgia Tech 78 No. 6 Illinois 75 , No. 11 Long Beach State 72 No. 3 Vanderbilt 92 , No. 14 Boise State 72 No. 7 Temple 75 , No. 10 Missouri 61 No. 15 Santa Clara 64 , No. 2 Arizona 61 | Watch full game

Second Round East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 112 , No. 8 Rhode Island 67 No. 4 Arkansas 80 , No. 5 St. John's 74 No. 6 Virginia 71 , No. 3 UMass 56 No. 2 Cincinnati 92 , No. 7 New Mexico State 55 Midwest Regional No. 1 Indiana 73 , No. 9 Xavier 70 No. 4 Louisville 78 , No. 5 Oklahoma State 63 No. 6 California 82 , No. 3 Duke 77 No. 2 Kansas 90 , No. 7 BYU 76 Southeast Regional No. 1 Kentucky 83 , No. 8 Utah 62 No. 5 Wake Forest 84 , No. 4 Iowa 78 No. 3 Florida State 94 , No. 11 Tulane 63 No. 7 Western Kentucky 72 , No. 2 Seton Hall 68 West Regional No. 1 Michigan 86 , No. 9 UCLA 84 (OT) No. 12 George Washington 90 , No. 13 Southern 80 No. 3 Vanderbilt 85 , No. 6 Illinois 68 No. 7 Temple 68 , No. 15 Santa Clara 57

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 80 , No. 4 Arkansas 74 No. 2 Cincinnati 71 , No. 6 Virginia 54 Midwest Regional No. 1 Indiana 82 , No. 4 Louisville 69 No. 2 Kansas 93 , No. 6 California 76 Southeast Regional No. 1 Kentucky 103 , No. 5 Wake Forest 69 No. 3 Florida State 81 , No. 7 Western Kentucky 78 (OT) West Regional No. 1 Michigan 72 , No. 12 George Washington 64 No. 7 Temple 67 , No. 3 Vanderbilt 59

Elite Eight East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 75 , No. 2 Cincinnati 68 (OT) Midwest Regional No. 2 Kansas 83 , No. 1 Indiana 77 Southeast Regional No. 1 Kentucky 106 , No. 3 Florida State 81 West Regional No. 1 Michigan 77 , No. 7 Temple 72

Final Four (New Orleans, Louisiana) National semifinals No. 1 North Carolina 78 , No. 2 Kansas 68 No. 1 Michigan 81 , No. 1 Kentucky 78 (OT) National championship No. 1 North Carolina 77 , No. 1 Michigan 71 | Watch full game



1993 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games:

Team Score Opponent FIRST ROUND No. 15 Santa Clara 64-61 No. 2 Arizona No. 13 Southern 93-78 No. 4 Georgia Tech No. 12 George Washington 82-68 No. 5 New Mexico No. 11 Tulane 55-53 No. 6 Kansas State SECOND ROUND No. 12 George Washington 90-80 No. 13 Southern

1993 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses:

Individual scoring

Calbert Cheaney, Indiana (4) — 26.5 points per game

Individual rebounding

*Chris Webber, Michigan (6) — 11.3 rebounds per game

*Appearance vacated

Individual assists

Jason Kidd, California (3) — 10.3 assists per game

Upsets