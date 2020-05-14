DI men’s basketball: Rules committee proposes video review to help officials

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee proposed allowing officials to conduct instant replay reviews in scenarios where they call a possession dead due to a shot-clock violation.

If the official sees on video review that the whistle for the shot-clock violation was called in error and the shot was made, the call would be reversed, and the field goal would count.

All rules proposals must be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which is scheduled to discuss men’s basketball recommendations June 3. If approved, the rule would be effective for the 2020-21 academic year.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL RANKINGS: Gonzaga, Baylor lead Andy Katz's 1st Power 36 for 2020-21 season

Currently, if the above scenario occurred, officials do not have the opportunity to correct the call via video review because once they whistle the possession dead for a shot-clock violation, it doesn’t matter if the ball went in the basket or not.

Committee members think an error of this kind could lead to a game-winning or game-losing field goal being wiped away. Since shot-clock judgments require split-second decisions, they think officials should have the opportunity to use video review in this situation to ensure that the integrity of the game is maintained.

Resetting the shot clock

Last year, a rules change was implemented where the shot clock was reset to 20 seconds after an offensive rebound. The rationale for the change was that since the offensive team doesn’t have to cross midcourt to avoid a 10-second violation, the clock should reset to 20 seconds to increase the pace of play.

The rules committee proposes expanding that rule so that “anytime” the offense retains possession of the ball for a throw-in in the front court, the shot clock should be reset to 20 seconds or the time remaining, whichever is greater. If approved, this change would correct an omission from last year’s rule change and facilitate a clearer understanding of the rule for players, coaches and officials.

If the throw-in position is in the backcourt, the shot clock will be reset to 30 seconds.