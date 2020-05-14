Trending:

Watch: Every NDSU football trick play from 2012-2020

🥎Here's how to watch classic softball games

👋We're checking in with student-athletes
basketball-men-d1 flag

Greg Johnson, NCAA.com | May 14, 2020

DI men’s basketball: Rules committee proposes video review to help officials

Senior Showcase: Utah State's Sam Merrill breaks down highlights, including MWC game-winner

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee proposed allowing officials to conduct instant replay reviews in scenarios where they call a possession dead due to a shot-clock violation.

If the official sees on video review that the whistle for the shot-clock violation was called in error and the shot was made, the call would be reversed, and the field goal would count.

All rules proposals must be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which is scheduled to discuss men’s basketball recommendations June 3. If approved, the rule would be effective for the 2020-21 academic year.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL RANKINGS: Gonzaga, Baylor lead Andy Katz's 1st Power 36 for 2020-21 season 

Currently, if the above scenario occurred, officials do not have the opportunity to correct the call via video review because once they whistle the possession dead for a shot-clock violation, it doesn’t matter if the ball went in the basket or not.

Committee members think an error of this kind could lead to a game-winning or game-losing field goal being wiped away. Since shot-clock judgments require split-second decisions, they think officials should have the opportunity to use video review in this situation to ensure that the integrity of the game is maintained.

Resetting the shot clock

Last year, a rules change was implemented where the shot clock was reset to 20 seconds after an offensive rebound. The rationale for the change was that since the offensive team doesn’t have to cross midcourt to avoid a 10-second violation, the clock should reset to 20 seconds to increase the pace of play.

The rules committee proposes expanding that rule so that “anytime” the offense retains possession of the ball for a throw-in in the front court, the shot clock should be reset to 20 seconds or the time remaining, whichever is greater. If approved, this change would correct an omission from last year’s rule change and facilitate a clearer understanding of the rule for players, coaches and officials.

If the throw-in position is in the backcourt, the shot clock will be reset to 30 seconds.

1992 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Get the 1992 NCAA tournament information here, including the bracket, scores and stats.
READ MORE

1993 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Here's a look at the 1993 NCAA tournament bracket, including scores and stats. North Carolina won the national title.
READ MORE

1978 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Here's everything you need to know about the 1978 NCAA tournament. This includes the bracket, scores, stats and records.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners