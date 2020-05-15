Trending:

Watch: Every NDSU football trick play from 2012-2020

🥎Here's how to watch classic softball games

👋We're checking in with student-athletes
basketball-men-d1 flag

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | May 15, 2020

1944 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 1944 NCAA bracket.

Utah won its first men's basketball national championship in 1944 as the Utes defeated Dartmouth 42-40 in overtime. They also became the first team to qualify for the NCAA tournament and the NIT in the same season. Utah's Arnie Ferrin became the first freshman to be named the Most Outstanding Player. He scored 22 of Utah's 42 points in the championship game. No one else in the game scored more than 11.

Iowa State and Ohio State also participated in the national semifinals in 1944.

Dartmouth's Audley Brindley was the NCAA tournament's leading scorer with 52 points.

1944 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

1944 NCAA tournament bracket

1944 NCAA tournament: Scores

  • Quarterfinals
    • Dartmouth 63, Catholic 38
    • Ohio State 57, Temple 47
    • Iowa State 44, Pepperdine 39
    • Utah 45, Missouri 35
  • Semifinals
    • Dartmouth 60, Ohio State 53
    • Utah 40, Iowa State 31
  • National Championship
    • Utah 42, Dartmouth 40
  • Regional Third-Place Games
    • Temple 55, Catholic 35
    • Missouri 61, Pepperdine 46

1944 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1944 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

  • Nick Bozolich, Pepperdine: 22.5 points per game

Records

  • Tied for the fewest free throws attempted in the Final Four: five, Dartmouth
  • Tied for the fewest free throws made in the championship game: two, Dartmouth

15 college basketball players who'd fit well in today's game

These are 15 college basketball greats whose versatility and talent would have made them perfect fits for college basketball circa 2020.
READ MORE

Women's basketball: Washington, Alabama headline unranked shockers over top 25 teams

Unranked women's basketball teams went 7-4 against top 25 teams on Sunday.
READ MORE

No. 11 Utah vs. Texas: 2019 Alamo Bowl prediction, time, TV channel, preview

Here is a prediction and preview of the 2019 Alamo Bowl between No. 11 Utah and Texas, set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 31, in San Antonio, Texas.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners