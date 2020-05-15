1976 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Indiana became the seventh undefeated national champion in NCAA tournament history at the conclusion of the 1976 tournament. The Hoosiers finished the season 32-0, capped by an 86-68 win over Michigan in the title game. Naismith Award winner Scott May was the tournament's leading scorer with 113 points, but Kent Benson was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 25 points against the Wolverines.

The Hoosiers were not the only unbeaten team entering the 1976 NCAA tournament. Rutgers maintained an unblemished record, reaching their first Final Four. However, the Scarlet Knights fell to the Wolverines in the national semifinal and again to UCLA in the third-place game.

This was the first tournament to not include regional third-place games.

1976 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

1976 NCAA tournament: Scores

Regional Quarterfinals East Region DePaul 69, Virginia 60 VMI 82, Tennessee 75 Rutgers 54, Princeton 53 UConn 80, Hofstra 78 (OT) Mideast Region Alabama 79, North Carolina 64 Indiana 90, St. John's 70 Marquette 79, Western Kentucky 60 Western Michigan 77, Virginia Tech 67 (OT) Midwest Region Michigan 74, Wichita State 73 Notre Dame 79, Cincinnati 78 Missouri 69, Washington 67 Texas Tech 69, Syracuse 56 West Region Pepperdine 87, Memphis State 77 UCLA 74, San Diego State 64 UNLV 103, Boise State 78 Arizona 83, Georgetown 76

Regional Semifinals East Region VMI 71, DePaul 66 (OT) Rutgers 93, UConn 79 Mideast Region Indiana 74, Alabama 69 Marquette 62, Western Michigan 57 Midwest Region Michigan 80, Notre Dame 76 Missouri 86, Texas Tech 75 West Region UCLA 70, Pepperdine 61 Arizona 114, UNLV 109 (OT)

Regional Finals East Region Rutgers 91, VMI 75 Mideast Region Indiana 65, Marquette 56 Midwest Region Michigan 95, Missouri 88 West Region UCLA 82, Arizona 66

Final Four (Philadelphia Pennsylvania) National semifinals Michigan 86, Rutgers 70 Indiana 65, UCLA 51 National championship Indiana 86, Michigan 68 Third-place game UCLA 106, Rutgers 92



1976 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1976 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

Willie Smith, Missouri (3) — 31.3

Individual rebounding