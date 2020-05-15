Trending:

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | May 15, 2020

1977 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

All-Time Moments: McGuire goes out on top

Marquette won its first NCAA national championship in coach Al McGuire's final game, beating North Carolina 67-59 for the 1977 title.  Butch Lee was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 19 points against the Tar Heels in the national final.

Lee is also remembered for a full-court assist to Jerome Whitehead, whose game-winning shot in the closing seconds helped the Warriors (now Golden Eagles) advance past UNC Charlotte in the Final Four.

Led by the tournament's leading scorer Cedric Maxwell (123 points) — the 49ers made their first Final Four appearance in 1977. UNLV was the fourth participant at the national semifinals and third-place finisher, also making their first appearance.

1977 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

Here is a printable version of the 1977 NCAA tournament bracket.

1977 NCAA tournament: Scores

  • Regional Quarterfinals
    • East Region
      • VMI 73, Duquesne 66
      • Kentucky 72, Princeton 58
      • Notre Dame 90, Hofstra 83
      • North Carolina 69, Purdue 66
    • Mideast Region
      • Michigan 92, Holy Cross 81
      • Detroit 93, Middle Tennessee State 76
      • Charlotte 91, Central Michigan 86 (OT)
      • Syracuse 93, Tennessee 88 (OT)
    • Midwest Region
      • Marquette 66, Cincinnati 51
      • Kansas State 87, Providence 80
      • Wake Forest 86, Arkansas 80
      • Southern Illinois 81, Arizona 77
    • West Region
      • UCLA 87, Louisville 79
      • Idaho State 83, Long Beach State 72
      • Utah 72, St. John's 68
      • UNLV 121, San Francisco 95
  • Regional Semifinals
    • East Region
      • Kentucky 93, VMI 78
      • North Carolina 79, Notre Dame 77
    • Mideast Region
      • Michigan 86, Detroit 81
      • Charlotte 81, Syracuse 59
    • Midwest Region
      • Marquette 67, Kansas State 66
      • Wake Forest 86, Southern Illinois 81
    • West Region
      • Idaho State 76, UCLA 75
      • UNLV 88, Utah 83
  • Regional Finals
    • East Region
      • North Carolina 79, Kentucky 72
    • Mideast Region
      • Charlotte 75, Michigan 68
    • Midwest Region
      • Marquette 82, Wake Forest 68
    • West Region
      • UNLV 107, Idaho State 90
  • Final Four (Atlanta, Georgia)
    • National semifinals
      • North Carolina 84, UNLV 83
      • Marquette 51, Charlotte 49
    • National championship
      • Marquette 67, North Carolina 59
    • Third-place game
      • UNLV 106, Charlotte 94

1977 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1977 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

  • Cedric Maxwell, Charlotte (5) — 24.6

Individual rebounding

  • Phil Hubbard, Michigan (3) — 15.0

