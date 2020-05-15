1977 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Marquette won its first NCAA national championship in coach Al McGuire's final game, beating North Carolina 67-59 for the 1977 title. Butch Lee was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 19 points against the Tar Heels in the national final.

Lee is also remembered for a full-court assist to Jerome Whitehead, whose game-winning shot in the closing seconds helped the Warriors (now Golden Eagles) advance past UNC Charlotte in the Final Four.

Led by the tournament's leading scorer Cedric Maxwell (123 points) — the 49ers made their first Final Four appearance in 1977. UNLV was the fourth participant at the national semifinals and third-place finisher, also making their first appearance.

1977 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

1977 NCAA tournament: Scores

Regional Quarterfinals East Region VMI 73, Duquesne 66 Kentucky 72, Princeton 58 Notre Dame 90 , Hofstra 83 North Carolina 69, Purdue 66 Mideast Region Michigan 92, Holy Cross 81 Detroit 93, Middle Tennessee State 76 Charlotte 91, Central Michigan 86 (OT) Syracuse 93, Tennessee 88 (OT) Midwest Region Marquette 66, Cincinnati 51 Kansas State 87, Providence 80 Wake Forest 86, Arkansas 80 Southern Illinois 81, Arizona 77 West Region UCLA 87, Louisville 79 Idaho State 83, Long Beach State 72 Utah 72, St. John's 68 UNLV 121, San Francisco 95

Regional Semifinals East Region Kentucky 93, VMI 78 North Carolina 79, Notre Dame 77 Mideast Region Michigan 86, Detroit 81 Charlotte 81, Syracuse 59 Midwest Region Marquette 67, Kansas State 66 Wake Forest 86, Southern Illinois 81 West Region Idaho State 76, UCLA 75 UNLV 88, Utah 83

Regional Finals East Region North Carolina 79, Kentucky 72 Mideast Region Charlotte 75, Michigan 68 Midwest Region Marquette 82, Wake Forest 68 West Region UNLV 107, Idaho State 90

Final Four (Atlanta, Georgia) National semifinals North Carolina 84, UNLV 83 Marquette 51, Charlotte 49 National championship Marquette 67, North Carolina 59 Third-place game UNLV 106, Charlotte 94



1977 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1977 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

Cedric Maxwell, Charlotte (5) — 24.6

Individual rebounding