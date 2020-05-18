Hoops:

NEW

🎧Listen: March Madness 365 podcast

Myles Powell's 5 favorite games

🏀7 college basketball records (we think) will never be broken
basketball-men-d1 flag

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | May 18, 2020

1974 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

All-Time Moments: NC State ends UCLA's run

North Carolina State won its first NCAA national championship in 1974, beating Marquette 76-64 in the title game. David Thompson was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 21 points against the Warriors in the championship.

Thompson's 28 points in the national semifinal were also key to the Wolfpack's first title, as NC State took down UCLA in the Final Four, snapping the Bruins' streak of seven consecutive national championships.

Both NC State and Marquette made their first appearances at the Final Four and national final while UCLA (11th Final Four) and Kansas (sixth Final Four) would meet in the third-place game, which UCLA won.

The 1974 NCAA tournament was the last postseason to include just conference champions and independent programs as well as the final year of the 25-team bracket.

1974 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

Here is a printable version of the 1974 NCAA tournament bracket.

1974 NCAA tournament: Scores

  • Regional Quarterfinals
    • East Region
      • Providence 84, Pennsylvania 69
      • Pittsburgh 54, Saint Joseph's 42
      • Furman 75, South Carolina 67
    • Mideast Region
      • Marquette 85, Ohio 59
      • Notre Dame 108, Austin Peay 66
    • Midwest Region
      • Creighton 77, Texas 61
      • Oral Roberts 86, Syracuse 82 (OT)
    • West Region
      • Dayton 88, Cal State Los Angeles 80
      • New Mexico 73, Idaho State 65
  • Regional Semifinals
    • East Region
      • NC State 92, Providence 78
      • Pittsburgh 81, Furman 78
    • Mideast Region
      • Marquette 69, Vanderbilt 61
      • Michigan 77, Notre Dame 68
    • Midwest Region
      • Kansas 55, Creighton 54 (OT)
      • Oral Roberts 96, Louisville 93
    • West Region
      • UCLA 111, Dayton 100
      • San Francisco 64, New Mexico 61
  • Regional Finals
    • East Region
      • NC State 100, Pittsburgh 72
    • Mideast Region
      • Marquette 72, Michigan 70
    • Midwest Region
      • Kansas 93, Oral Roberts 90 (OT)
    • West Region
      • UCLA 83, San Francisco 60
  • Regional Third Place Games
    • East Region
      • Providence 95, Furman 83
    • Mideast Region
      • Notre Dame 118, Vanderbilt 88
    • Midwest Region
      • Creighton 80, Louisville 71
    • West Region
      • New Mexico 66, Dayton 61
  • Final Four (Greensboro, North Carolina)
    • National semifinals
      • NC State 80, UCLA 77 (2OT)
      • Marquette 64, Kansas 51
    • National championship
      • NC State 76, Marquette 64
    • Third-place game
      • UCLA 78, Kansas 61

1974 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1974 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

  • John Shumate, Notre Dame (3) — 28.7

Individual rebounding

  • Marvin Barnes, Providence (3) — 17.0

 

1982 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Here's the 1982 NCAA tournament bracket, scores and records.
READ MORE

1970 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Here's everything you need to know about the 1970 NCAA tournament. This includes the bracket, scores, stats and records.
READ MORE

1981 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Here's a look at the 1981 NCAA tournament, including the bracket, scores, stats and records.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners