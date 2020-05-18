1974 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

North Carolina State won its first NCAA national championship in 1974, beating Marquette 76-64 in the title game. David Thompson was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 21 points against the Warriors in the championship.

Thompson's 28 points in the national semifinal were also key to the Wolfpack's first title, as NC State took down UCLA in the Final Four, snapping the Bruins' streak of seven consecutive national championships.

Both NC State and Marquette made their first appearances at the Final Four and national final while UCLA (11th Final Four) and Kansas (sixth Final Four) would meet in the third-place game, which UCLA won.

The 1974 NCAA tournament was the last postseason to include just conference champions and independent programs as well as the final year of the 25-team bracket.

1974 NCAA tournament: Bracket

1974 NCAA tournament: Scores

Regional Quarterfinals East Region Providence 84, Pennsylvania 69 Pittsburgh 54, Saint Joseph's 42 Furman 75, South Carolina 67 Mideast Region Marquette 85, Ohio 59 Notre Dame 108, Austin Peay 66 Midwest Region Creighton 77, Texas 61 Oral Roberts 86, Syracuse 82 (OT) West Region Dayton 88, Cal State Los Angeles 80 New Mexico 73, Idaho State 65

Regional Semifinals East Region NC State 92, Providence 78 Pittsburgh 81, Furman 78 Mideast Region Marquette 69, Vanderbilt 61 Michigan 77, Notre Dame 68 Midwest Region Kansas 55, Creighton 54 (OT) Oral Roberts 96, Louisville 93 West Region UCLA 111, Dayton 100 San Francisco 64, New Mexico 61

Regional Finals East Region NC State 100, Pittsburgh 72 Mideast Region Marquette 72, Michigan 70 Midwest Region Kansas 93, Oral Roberts 90 (OT) West Region UCLA 83, San Francisco 60

Regional Third Place Games East Region Providence 95, Furman 83 Mideast Region Notre Dame 118, Vanderbilt 88 Midwest Region Creighton 80, Louisville 71 West Region New Mexico 66, Dayton 61

Final Four (Greensboro, North Carolina) National semifinals NC State 80, UCLA 77 (2OT) Marquette 64, Kansas 51 National championship NC State 76, Marquette 64 Third-place game UCLA 78, Kansas 61



1974 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1974 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

John Shumate, Notre Dame (3) — 28.7

Individual rebounding