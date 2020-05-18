1975 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

UCLA won its 10th NCAA national championship in 1975, beating Kentucky 92-85 in the title game. Richard Washington was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 28 points against the Wildcats and playing 83 minutes in the national semifinal and championship games.

The Bruins' win was also the final game of coach John Wooden's career.

Syracuse's Jim Lee led the tournament in scoring with 119 points, guiding the Orange to a fourth place finish at their first Final Four while Louisville finished in third.

The 1975 NCAA tournament was the last postseason to include regional third-place games and the first year of the bracket's expansion to 32 teams, allowing conferences to have more than one representative in the tournament.

1975 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

1975 NCAA tournament: Scores

Regional Quarterfinals East Region Syracuse 87, La Salle 83 (OT) North Carolina 93, New Mexico State 69 Kansas State 69, Pennsylvania 62 Boston College 82, Furman 76 Mideast Region Indiana 78, UTEP 53 Oregon State 78, Middle Tennessee State 67 Central Michigan 77, Georgetown 75 Kentucky 76, Marquette 54 Midwest Region Maryland 83, Creighton 79 Notre Dame 77, Kansas 71 Cincinnati 87, Texas A&M 79 Louisville 91, Rutgers 78 West Region UCLA 103, Michigan 91 (OT) Montana 69, Utah State 63 Arizona State 97, Alabama 94 UNLV 90, San Diego State 80

Regional Semifinals East Region Syracuse 78, North Carolina 76 Kansas State 74, Boston College 65 Mideast Region Indiana 81, Oregon State 71 Kentucky 90, Central Michigan 73 Midwest Region Maryland 83, Notre Dame 71 Louisville 78, Cincinnati 63 West Region UCLA 67, Montana 64 Arizona State 84, UNLV 81

Regional Finals East Region Syracuse 95, Kansas State 87 (OT) Mideast Region Kentucky 92, Indiana 90 Midwest Region Louisville 96, Maryland 82 West Region UCLA 89, Arizona State 75

Regional Third Place Games East Region North Carolina 110, Boston College 90 Mideast Region Central Michigan 88, Oregon State 87 Midwest Region Cincinnati 95, Notre Dame 87 West Region UNLV 75 , Montana 64

Final Four (San Diego, California) National semifinals Kentucky 95, Syracuse 79 UCLA 75, Louisville 74 (OT) National championship UCLA 92, Kentucky 85 Third-place game Louisville 96, Syracuse 88 (OT)



1975 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1975 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

Adrian Dantley, Notre Dame (3) — 30.7

Individual rebounding