1983 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 1983 NCAA tournament ended with NC State's Cinderella title thanks to a 54-52 upset win against No. 1 seed Houston. The No. 6 seeded Wolfpack, led by coach Jim Valvano, won on Lorenzo Charles' buzzer-beating dunk after a missed desperation shot.

Even though NC State won the championship, Houston's Akeem Olajuwon was named the Most Outstanding Player.

1983 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a closer look at the 1983 March Madness bracket.

1983 NCAA tournament: Scores

Preliminary Round East No. 12 seed La Salle 70 , Boston University 58 Mideast No. 12 seed Robert Morris 64 , Georgia Southern 54 Midwest No. 12 seed Alcorn State 81 , Xavier 75 West No. 12 seed Princeton 51 , North Carolina A&T 42

First Round East Region No. 9 Rutgers 60 , No. 8 Southwest Louisiana 53 No. 5 VCU 76 , No. 12 La Salle 67 No. 6 Syracuse 74 , No. 11 Morehead State 59 No. 10 James Madison 57 , No. 7 West Virginia 50 West Region No. 8 Washington State 62 , No. 9 Weber State 52 No. 12 Princeton 56 , No. 5 Oklahoma State 53 No. 6 NC State 69 , No. 11 Pepperdine 67 (2OT) No. 10 Utah 52 , No. 7 Illinois 49 Mideast Region No. 8 Tennessee 57 , No. 9 Marquette 56 No. 5 Purdue 55 , No. 12 Robert Morris 53 No. 11 Ohio 51 , No. 6 Illinois State 49 No. 7 Oklahoma 71 , No. 10 UAB 63 Midwest Region No. 8 Maryland 52 , No. 9 Chattanooga 51 No. 5 Georgetown 68 , No. 12 Alcorn State 63 No. 11 Lamar 73 , No. 6 Alabama 50 No. 7 Iowa 64 , No. 10 Utah State 59

Second Round East Region No. 1 St. John's 66 , No. 9 Rutgers 55 No. 4 Georgia 56 , No. 5 VCU 54 No. 3 Ohio State 79 , No. 6 Syracuse 74 No. 2 North Carolina 68 , No. 10 James Madison 49 West Region No. 1 Virginia 54 , No. 8 Washington State 49 No. 4 Boston College 51 , No. 12 Princeton 42 No. 6 NC State 71 , No. 3 UNLV 70 No. 10 Utah 67 , No. 2 UCLA 61 Mideast Region No. 1 Louisville 70 , No. 8 Tennessee 57 No. 4 Arkansas 78 , No. 5 Purdue 68 No. 3 Kentucky 57 , No. 11 Ohio 40 No. 2 Indiana 63 , No. 7 Oklahoma 49 Midwest Region No. 1 Houston 60 , No. 8 Maryland 50 No. 4 Memphis State 66 , No. 5 Georgetown 57 No. 3 Villanova 60 , No. 11 Lamar 58 No. 7 Iowa 77 , No. 2 Missouri 63

Regional Semifinals East Region No. 4 Georgia 70 , No. 1 St. John's 67 No. 2 North Carolina 64 , No. 3 Ohio State 51 West Region No. 1 Virginia 95 , No. 4 Boston College 92 No. 6 NC State 75 , No. 10 Utah 56 Mideast Region No. 1 Louisville 65 , No. 4 Arkansas 63 No. 3 Kentucky 64 , No. 2 Indiana 59 Midwest Region No. 1 Houston 70 , No. 4 Memphis State 63 No. 3 Villanova 55 , No. 7 Iowa 54

Regional Finals East Region No. 4 Georgia 82 , No. 2 North Carolina 77 West Region No. 6 NC State 63 , No. 1 Virginia 62 Mideast Region No. 1 Louisville 80 , No. 3 Kentucky 68 (OT) Midwest Region No. 1 Houston 89 , No. 3 Villanova 71

Final Four (Albuquerque, New Mexico) National semifinals No. 6 NC State 67 , No. 4 Georgia 60 No. 1 Houston 94 , No. 1 Louisville 81 National championship No. 6 NC State 54 , No. 1 Houston 52 | Watch full game



1983 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games:

Team Score Opponent FIRST ROUND No. 12 Princeton 56-53 No. 5 Oklahoma State No. 11 Ohio 51-49 No. 6 Illinois State No. 11 Lamar 73-50 No. 6 Alabama No. 10 James Madison 57-50 No. 7 West Virginia No. 10 Utah 52-49 No. 7 Illinois SECOND ROUND No. 10 Utah 67-61 No. 2 UCLA

1983 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):

Individual scoring

Greg Stokes, Iowa (3) — 20.3 points per game

Individual rebounding

Akeem Olajuwon, Houston (5) — 13.0 rebounds per game

Team records