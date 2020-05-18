1984 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Hoops:

NCAA.com | May 18, 2020

The 1984 NCAA tournament ended with Georgetown defeating Houston in the championship game, 84-75, for their first title. This was the last year before the expansion to a 64-team bracket.

Georgetown's Patrick Ewing won Most Outstanding Player, while the Hoyas' John Thompson became the first African-American head coach to win the title. Notably, Virginia reached the Final Four as a No. 7 seed after the graduation of star Ralph Sampson from the season prior.

1984 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap her for a closer look at the 1984 March Madness bracket

Here is the 1984 NCAA tournament bracket.

1984 NCAA tournament: Scores

  • Preliminary Round
    • East No. 11 seed
      • Northeastern 90, Long Island 87
    • East No. 12 seed
      • Richmond 89, Rider 65
    • Mideast No. 12 seed
      • Morehead State 70, North Carolina A&T 69
    • Midwest No. 12 seed
      • Alcorn State 79, Houston Baptist 60
    • West No. 12 seed
      • Princeton 65, San Diego 56
  • First Round
    • East Regional
      • No. 8 Temple 65, No. 9 St. John's 63
      • No. 12 Richmond 72, No. 5 Auburn 71
      • No. 6 VCU 70, No. 11 Northeastern 69
      • No. 7 Virginia 58, No. 10 Iona 57
    • Midwest Regional
      • No. 8 Illinois State 49, No. 9 Alabama 48
      • No. 5 Kansas 57, No. 12 Alcorn State 56
      • No. 6 Memphis State 92, No. 11 Oral Roberts 83
      • No. 10 Louisiana Tech 66, No. 7 Fresno State 56
    • Mideast Regional
      • No. 8 BYU 84, No. 9 UAB 68
      • No. 5 Louisville 72, No. 12 Morehead State 59
      • No. 11 West Virginia 64, No. 6 Oregon State 62
      • No. 7 Villanova 84, No. 10 Marshall 72
    • West Regional
      • No. 9 SMU 83, No. 8 Miami (Ohio) 69
      • No. 5 UNLV 68, No. 12 Princeton 56
      • No. 6 Washington 64, No. 11 Nevada 54
      • No. 10 Dayton 74, No. 7 LSU 66
  • Second Round
    • East Regional
      • No. 1 North Carolina 77, No. 8 Temple 66
      • No. 4 Indiana 75, No. 12 Richmond 67
      • No. 3 Syracuse 78, No. 6 VCU 63
      • No. 7 Virginia 53, No. 2 Arkansas 51 (OT)
    • Midwest Regional
      • No. 1 DePaul 75, No. 8 Illinois State 61
      • No. 4 Wake Forest 69, No. 5 Kansas 59
      • No. 6 Memphis State 66, No. 3 Purdue 48
      • No. 2 Houston 77, No. 10 Louisiana Tech 70
    • Mideast Regional
      • No. 1 Kentucky 93, No. 8 BYU 68
      • No. 5 Louisville 69, No. 4 Tulsa 67
      • No. 3 Maryland 102, No. 11 West Virginia 77
      • No. 2 Illinois 64, No. 7 Villanova 56
    • West Regional
      • No. 1 Georgetown 37, No. 9 SMU 36
      • No. 5 UNLV 73, No. 4 UTEP 60
      • No. 6 Washington 80, No. 3 Duke 78
      • No. 10 Dayton 89, No. 2 Oklahoma 85
  • Regional Semifinals
    • East Regional
      • No. 4 Indiana 72, No. 1 North Carolina 68
      • No. 7 Virginia 63, No. 3 Syracuse 55
    • Midwest Regional
      • No. 4 Wake Forest 73, No. 1 DePaul 71 (OT)
      • No. 2 Houston 78, No. 6 Memphis State 71
    • Mideast Regional
      • No. 1 Kentucky 72, No. 5 Louisville 67
      • No. 2 Illinois 72, No. 3 Maryland 70
    • West Regional
      • No. 1 Georgetown 62, No. 5 UNLV 48
      • No. 10 Dayton 64, No. 6 Washington 58
  • Regional Finals
    • East Regional
      • No. 7 Virginia 50, No. 4 Indiana 48
    • Midwest Regional
      • No. 2 Houston 68, No. 4 Wake Forest 63
    • Mideast Regional
      • No. 1 Kentucky 54, No. 2 Illinois 51
    • West Regional
      • No. 1 Georgetown 61, No. 10 Dayton 49
  • Final Four (Seattle, Washington)
    • National semifinals
      • No. 2 Houston 49, No. 7 Virginia 47 (OT)
      • No. 1 Georgetown 53, No. 1 Kentucky 40
    • National championship

1984 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games:

Team Score Opponent
FIRST ROUND
No. 12 Richmond 72-71 No. 5 Auburn
No. 11 West Virginia 64-62 No. 6 Oregon State
No. 10 Louisiana Tech 66-56 No. 7 Fresno State
No. 10 Dayton 74-66 No. 7 LSU
SECOND ROUND
No. 10 Dayton 89-85 No. 2 Oklahoma
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
No. 10 Dayton 64-58 No. 6 Washington

1984 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):

Individual scoring

  • Roosevelt Chapman, Dayton (4) — 26.3 points per game

Individual rebounding

  • Keith Lee, Memphis State (3) — 12.3 rebounds per game

Individual assists

  • Bruce Douglas, Illinois (3) — 9.0 assists per game

