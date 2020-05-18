1984 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 1984 NCAA tournament ended with Georgetown defeating Houston in the championship game, 84-75, for their first title. This was the last year before the expansion to a 64-team bracket.

Georgetown's Patrick Ewing won Most Outstanding Player, while the Hoyas' John Thompson became the first African-American head coach to win the title. Notably, Virginia reached the Final Four as a No. 7 seed after the graduation of star Ralph Sampson from the season prior.

1984 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap her for a closer look at the 1984 March Madness bracket

1984 NCAA tournament: Scores

Preliminary Round East No. 11 seed Northeastern 90 , Long Island 87 East No. 12 seed Richmond 89 , Rider 65 Mideast No. 12 seed Morehead State 70 , North Carolina A&T 69 Midwest No. 12 seed Alcorn State 79 , Houston Baptist 60 West No. 12 seed Princeton 65 , San Diego 56

First Round East Regional No. 8 Temple 65 , No. 9 St. John's 63 No. 12 Richmond 72 , No. 5 Auburn 71 No. 6 VCU 70 , No. 11 Northeastern 69 No. 7 Virginia 58 , No. 10 Iona 57 Midwest Regional No. 8 Illinois State 49 , No. 9 Alabama 48 No. 5 Kansas 57 , No. 12 Alcorn State 56 No. 6 Memphis State 92 , No. 11 Oral Roberts 83 No. 10 Louisiana Tech 66 , No. 7 Fresno State 56 Mideast Regional No. 8 BYU 84 , No. 9 UAB 68 No. 5 Louisville 72 , No. 12 Morehead State 59 No. 11 West Virginia 64 , No. 6 Oregon State 62 No. 7 Villanova 84 , No. 10 Marshall 72 West Regional No. 9 SMU 83 , No. 8 Miami (Ohio) 69 No. 5 UNLV 68 , No. 12 Princeton 56 No. 6 Washington 64 , No. 11 Nevada 54 No. 10 Dayton 74 , No. 7 LSU 66

Second Round East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 77 , No. 8 Temple 66 No. 4 Indiana 75 , No. 12 Richmond 67 No. 3 Syracuse 78 , No. 6 VCU 63 No. 7 Virginia 53 , No. 2 Arkansas 51 (OT) Midwest Regional No. 1 DePaul 75 , No. 8 Illinois State 61 No. 4 Wake Forest 69 , No. 5 Kansas 59 No. 6 Memphis State 66 , No. 3 Purdue 48 No. 2 Houston 77 , No. 10 Louisiana Tech 70 Mideast Regional No. 1 Kentucky 93 , No. 8 BYU 68 No. 5 Louisville 69 , No. 4 Tulsa 67 No. 3 Maryland 102 , No. 11 West Virginia 77 No. 2 Illinois 64 , No. 7 Villanova 56 West Regional No. 1 Georgetown 37 , No. 9 SMU 36 No. 5 UNLV 73 , No. 4 UTEP 60 No. 6 Washington 80 , No. 3 Duke 78 No. 10 Dayton 89 , No. 2 Oklahoma 85

Regional Semifinals East Regional No. 4 Indiana 72 , No. 1 North Carolina 68 No. 7 Virginia 63 , No. 3 Syracuse 55 Midwest Regional No. 4 Wake Forest 73 , No. 1 DePaul 71 (OT) No. 2 Houston 78 , No. 6 Memphis State 71 Mideast Regional No. 1 Kentucky 72 , No. 5 Louisville 67 No. 2 Illinois 72 , No. 3 Maryland 70 West Regional No. 1 Georgetown 62 , No. 5 UNLV 48 No. 10 Dayton 64 , No. 6 Washington 58

Regional Finals East Regional No. 7 Virginia 50 , No. 4 Indiana 48 Midwest Regional No. 2 Houston 68 , No. 4 Wake Forest 63 Mideast Regional No. 1 Kentucky 54 , No. 2 Illinois 51 West Regional No. 1 Georgetown 61 , No. 10 Dayton 49

Final Four (Seattle, Washington) National semifinals No. 2 Houston 49 , No. 7 Virginia 47 (OT) No. 1 Georgetown 53 , No. 1 Kentucky 40 National championship No. 1 Georgetown 84 , No. 2 Houston 75 | Watch full game



1984 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games:

Team Score Opponent FIRST ROUND No. 12 Richmond 72-71 No. 5 Auburn No. 11 West Virginia 64-62 No. 6 Oregon State No. 10 Louisiana Tech 66-56 No. 7 Fresno State No. 10 Dayton 74-66 No. 7 LSU SECOND ROUND No. 10 Dayton 89-85 No. 2 Oklahoma REGIONAL SEMIFINALS No. 10 Dayton 64-58 No. 6 Washington

1984 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):

Individual scoring

Roosevelt Chapman, Dayton (4) — 26.3 points per game

Individual rebounding

Keith Lee, Memphis State (3) — 12.3 rebounds per game

Individual assists