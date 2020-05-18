1984 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 1984 NCAA tournament ended with Georgetown defeating Houston in the championship game, 84-75, for their first title. This was the last year before the expansion to a 64-team bracket.
Georgetown's Patrick Ewing won Most Outstanding Player, while the Hoyas' John Thompson became the first African-American head coach to win the title. Notably, Virginia reached the Final Four as a No. 7 seed after the graduation of star Ralph Sampson from the season prior.
1984 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap her for a closer look at the 1984 March Madness bracket
1984 NCAA tournament: Scores
- Preliminary Round
- East No. 11 seed
- Northeastern 90, Long Island 87
- East No. 12 seed
- Richmond 89, Rider 65
- Mideast No. 12 seed
- Morehead State 70, North Carolina A&T 69
- Midwest No. 12 seed
- Alcorn State 79, Houston Baptist 60
- West No. 12 seed
- Princeton 65, San Diego 56
- East No. 11 seed
- First Round
- East Regional
- No. 8 Temple 65, No. 9 St. John's 63
- No. 12 Richmond 72, No. 5 Auburn 71
- No. 6 VCU 70, No. 11 Northeastern 69
- No. 7 Virginia 58, No. 10 Iona 57
- Midwest Regional
- No. 8 Illinois State 49, No. 9 Alabama 48
- No. 5 Kansas 57, No. 12 Alcorn State 56
- No. 6 Memphis State 92, No. 11 Oral Roberts 83
- No. 10 Louisiana Tech 66, No. 7 Fresno State 56
- Mideast Regional
- No. 8 BYU 84, No. 9 UAB 68
- No. 5 Louisville 72, No. 12 Morehead State 59
- No. 11 West Virginia 64, No. 6 Oregon State 62
- No. 7 Villanova 84, No. 10 Marshall 72
- West Regional
- No. 9 SMU 83, No. 8 Miami (Ohio) 69
- No. 5 UNLV 68, No. 12 Princeton 56
- No. 6 Washington 64, No. 11 Nevada 54
- No. 10 Dayton 74, No. 7 LSU 66
- East Regional
- Second Round
- East Regional
- No. 1 North Carolina 77, No. 8 Temple 66
- No. 4 Indiana 75, No. 12 Richmond 67
- No. 3 Syracuse 78, No. 6 VCU 63
- No. 7 Virginia 53, No. 2 Arkansas 51 (OT)
- Midwest Regional
- No. 1 DePaul 75, No. 8 Illinois State 61
- No. 4 Wake Forest 69, No. 5 Kansas 59
- No. 6 Memphis State 66, No. 3 Purdue 48
- No. 2 Houston 77, No. 10 Louisiana Tech 70
- Mideast Regional
- No. 1 Kentucky 93, No. 8 BYU 68
- No. 5 Louisville 69, No. 4 Tulsa 67
- No. 3 Maryland 102, No. 11 West Virginia 77
- No. 2 Illinois 64, No. 7 Villanova 56
- West Regional
- No. 1 Georgetown 37, No. 9 SMU 36
- No. 5 UNLV 73, No. 4 UTEP 60
- No. 6 Washington 80, No. 3 Duke 78
- No. 10 Dayton 89, No. 2 Oklahoma 85
- East Regional
- Regional Semifinals
- East Regional
- No. 4 Indiana 72, No. 1 North Carolina 68
- No. 7 Virginia 63, No. 3 Syracuse 55
- Midwest Regional
- No. 4 Wake Forest 73, No. 1 DePaul 71 (OT)
- No. 2 Houston 78, No. 6 Memphis State 71
- Mideast Regional
- No. 1 Kentucky 72, No. 5 Louisville 67
- No. 2 Illinois 72, No. 3 Maryland 70
- West Regional
- No. 1 Georgetown 62, No. 5 UNLV 48
- No. 10 Dayton 64, No. 6 Washington 58
- East Regional
- Regional Finals
- East Regional
- No. 7 Virginia 50, No. 4 Indiana 48
- Midwest Regional
- No. 2 Houston 68, No. 4 Wake Forest 63
- Mideast Regional
- No. 1 Kentucky 54, No. 2 Illinois 51
- West Regional
- No. 1 Georgetown 61, No. 10 Dayton 49
- East Regional
- Final Four (Seattle, Washington)
- National semifinals
- No. 2 Houston 49, No. 7 Virginia 47 (OT)
- No. 1 Georgetown 53, No. 1 Kentucky 40
- National championship
- No. 1 Georgetown 84, No. 2 Houston 75 | Watch full game
- National semifinals
1984 NCAA tournament: Upsets
The following double-digit seeds won games:
|Team
|Score
|Opponent
|FIRST ROUND
|No. 12 Richmond
|72-71
|No. 5 Auburn
|No. 11 West Virginia
|64-62
|No. 6 Oregon State
|No. 10 Louisiana Tech
|66-56
|No. 7 Fresno State
|No. 10 Dayton
|74-66
|No. 7 LSU
|SECOND ROUND
|No. 10 Dayton
|89-85
|No. 2 Oklahoma
|REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
|No. 10 Dayton
|64-58
|No. 6 Washington
1984 NCAA tournament: Stats, records
Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):
Individual scoring
- Roosevelt Chapman, Dayton (4) — 26.3 points per game
Individual rebounding
- Keith Lee, Memphis State (3) — 12.3 rebounds per game
Individual assists
- Bruce Douglas, Illinois (3) — 9.0 assists per game