1990 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 1990 NCAA tournament concluded with UNLV winning the national championship thanks to a 30-point rout of Duke in the final, 103-73. The margin set the record for largest in championship game history.

UNLV's Anderson Hunt was named Most Outstanding Player.

The 1990 tournament also saw No. 11 seed Loyola Marymount's run to the Elite Eight following the death of star player Hank Gathers due to a heart condition. Teammate Bo Kimble honored Gathers by shooting his first free throw left-handed in each game. Gathers, who was right-handed, didn't miss. LMU also upset defending champion Michigan 149-115 in the second round.

1990 NCAA tournament: Bracket

1990 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Round East Regional No. 1 UConn 76 , No. 16 Boston University 52 No. 9 California 65 , No. 8 Indiana 63 No. 5 Clemson 49 , No. 12 BYU 47 No. 4 La Salle 79 , No. 13 Southern Miss 63 No. 6 St. John's 81 , No. 11 Temple 65 No. 3 Duke 81 , No. 14 Richmond 46 No. 7 UCLA 68 , No. 10 UAB 56 No. 2 Kansas 79 , No. 15 Robert Morris 71 Midwest Regional No. 1 Oklahoma 77 , No. 16 Towson State 68 No. 8 North Carolina 83 , No. 9 Southwest Missouri State 70 No. 12 Dayton 88 , No. 5 Illinois 86 No. 4 Arkansas 68 , No. 13 Princeton 64 No. 6 Xavier 87 , No. 11 Kansas State 79 No. 3 Georgetown 70 , No. 14 Texas Southern 52 No. 10 Texas 100 , No. 7 Georgia 88 No. 2 Purdue 75 , No. 15 Northeast Louisiana 63 Southeast Regional No. 1 Michigan State 75 , No. 16 Murray State 71 (OT) No. 9 UC Santa Barbara 70 , No. 8 Houston 66 No. 5 LSU 70 , No. 12 Villanova 63 No. 4 Georgia Tech 99 , No. 13 East Tennessee State 83 No. 6 Minnesota 64 , No. 11 UTEP 61 (OT) No. 14 Northern Iowa 74 , No. 3 Missouri 71 No. 7 Virginia 75 , No. 10 Notre Dame 67 No. 2 Syracuse 70 , No. 15 Coppin State 48 West Regional No. 1 UNLV 102 , No. 16 Arkansas-Little Rock 72 No. 8 Ohio State 84 , No. 9 Providence 83 (OT) No. 12 Ball State 54 , No. 5 Oregon State 53 No. 4 Louisville 78 , No. 13 Idaho 59 No. 11 Loyola Marymount 111 , No. 6 New Mexico State 92 No. 3 Michigan 76 , No. 14 Illinois State 70 No. 7 Alabama 71 , No. 10 Colorado State 54 No. 2 Arizona 79 , No. 15 South Florida 67

Second Round East Regional No. 1 UConn 74 , No. 9 California 54 No. 5 Clemson 79 , No. 4 La Salle 75 No. 3 Duke 76 , No. 6 St. John's 72 No. 7 UCLA 71 , No. 2 Kansas 70 Midwest Regional No. 8 North Carolina 79 , No. 1 Oklahoma 77 No. 4 Arkansas 86 , No. 12 Dayton 84 No. 6 Xavier 74 , No. 3 Georgetown 71 No. 10 Texas 73 , No. 2 Purdue 72 Southeast Regional No. 1 Michigan State 62 , No. 9 UC Santa Barbara 58 No. 4 Georgia Tech 94 , No. 5 LSU 91 No. 6 Minnesota 81 , No. 14 Northern Iowa 78 No. 2 Syracuse 63 , No. 7 Virginia 61 West Regional No. 1 UNLV 76 , No. 8 Ohio State 65 No. 12 Ball State 62 , No. 4 Louisville 60 No. 11 Loyola Marymount 149 , No. 3 Michigan 115 No. 7 Alabama 77 , No. 2 Arizona 55

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 1 UConn 71 , No. 5 Clemson 70 | Watch full game No. 3 Duke 90 , No. 7 UCLA 81 Midwest Regional No. 4 Arkansas 96 , No. 8 North Carolina 73 No. 10 Texas 102 , No. 6 Xavier 89 Southeast Regional No. 4 Georgia Tech 81 , No. 1 Michigan State 80 (OT) No. 6 Minnesota 82 , No. 2 Syracuse 75 West Regional No. 1 UNLV 69 , No. 12 Ball State 67 No. 11 Loyola Marymount 62 , No. 7 Alabama 60

Elite Eight East Regional No. 3 Duke 79 , No. 1 UConn 78 (OT) Midwest Regional No. 4 Arkansas 88 , No. 10 Texas 85 Southeast Regional No. 4 Georgia Tech 93 , No. 6 Minnesota 91 West Regional No. 1 UNLV 131 , No. 11 Loyola Marymount 101

Final Four (Denver, Colorado) National semifinals No. 3 Duke 97 , No. 4 Arkansas 83 No. 1 UNLV 90 , No. 4 Georgia Tech 81 National championship No. 1 UNLV 103 , No. 3 Duke 73 | Watch full game



1990 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games:

Team Score Opponent FIRST ROUND No. 14 Northern Iowa 74-71 No. 3 Missouri No. 12 Dayton 88-86 No. 5 Illinois No. 12 Ball State 54-53 No. 5 Oregon State No. 11 Loyola Marymount 111-92 No. 6 New Mexico State No. 10 Texas 100-88 No. 7 Georgia SECOND ROUND No. 12 Ball State 62-60 No. 4 Louisville No. 11 Loyola Marymount 149-115 No. 3 Michigan No. 10 Texas 73-72 No. 2 Purdue SWEET 16 No. 11 Loyola Marymount 62-60 No. 7 Alabama No. 10 Texas 102-89 No. 6 Xavier

1990 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):

Individual scoring

Bo Kimble, Loyola Marymount (4) — 35.8 points per game

Individual rebounding

Dale Davis, Clemson (3) — 14.7 rebounds per game

Individual assists

James Sanders, Alabama (3) — 9.0 assists per game

Team records