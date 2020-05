1991 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 1991 NCAA tournament saw Duke shock undefeated UNLV, the defending national champion, in the semifinals before beating Kansas to win the title. Duke lost to UNLV by 30 points in the previous season's championship. Get the 1991 NCAA tournament bracket, scores and more here.

The tournament was notable for its upsets. Richmond became the first No. 15 seed to defeat a No. 2, taking down Syracuse. In the East Regionals, the No. 10, 12, 13 and 15 seeds all advanced out of the first round. Because of these upsets, No. 10 Temple and No. 12 Eastern Michigan eventually advanced to the Sweet 16 by beating lower-seeded teams in the second round (No. 13 Penn State and No. 15 Richmond).

1991 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a closer look at the bracket.

1991 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Round East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 101 , No. 16 Northeastern 66 No. 9 Villanova 50 , No. 8 Princeton 48 No. 12 Eastern Michigan 76 , No. 5 Mississippi State 56 No. 13 Penn State 74 , No. 4 UCLA 69 No. 6 NC State 114 , No. 11 Southern Miss 85 No. 3 Oklahoma State 67 , No. 14 New Mexico 54 No. 10 Temple 80 , No. 7 Purdue 63 No. 15 Richmond 73 , No. 2 Syracuse 69 Southeast Regional No. 1 Arkansas 117 , No. 16 Georgia State 76 No. 8 Arizona State 79 , No. 9 Rutgers 76 No. 5 Wake Forest 71 , No. 12 Louisiana Tech 65 No. 4 Alabama 89 , No. 13 Murray State 79 No. 6 Pitt 76 , No. 11 Georgia 68 (OT) No. 3 Kansas 55 , No. 14 New Orleans 49 No. 7 Florida State 75 , No. 10 USC 72 No. 2 Indiana 79 , No. 15 Coastal Carolina 69 Midwest Regional No. 1 Ohio State 97 , No. 16 Towson 86 No. 8 Georgia Tech 87 , No. 9 DePaul 70 No. 5 Texas 73 , No. 12 Saint Peter's 65 No. 4 St. John's 75 , No. 13 Northern Illinois 68 No. 11 UConn 79 , No. 6 LSU 62 No. 14 Xavier 89 , No. 3 Nebraska 84 No. 7 Iowa 76 , No. 10 East Tennessee State 73 No. 2 Duke 102 , No. 15 Northeast Louisiana 73 West Regional No. 1 UNLV 99 , No. 16 Montana 65 No. 8 Georgetown 70 , No. 9 Vanderbilt 60 No. 5 Michigan State 60 , No. 12 Green Bay 58 No. 4 Utah 82 , No. 13 South Alabama 72 No. 11 Creighton 64 , No. 6 New Mexico State 56 No. 3 Seton Hall 71 , No. 14 Pepperdine 51 No. 10 BYU 61 , No. 7 Virginia 48 No. 2 Arizona 93 , No. 15 Saint Francis (PA) 80

Second Round East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 84 , No. 9 Villanova 69 No. 12 Eastern Michigan 71 , No. 13 Penn State 68 (OT) No. 3 Oklahoma State 73 , No. 6 NC State 63 No. 10 Temple 77 , No. 15 Richmond 64 Southeast Regional No. 1 Arkansas 97 , No. 8 Arizona State 90 No. 4 Alabama 96 , No. 5 Wake Forest 88 No. 3 Kansas 77 , No. 6 Pitt 66 No. 2 Indiana 82 , No. 7 Florida State 60 Midwest Regional No. 1 Ohio State 65 , No. 8 Georgia Tech 61 No. 4 St. John's 84 , No. 5 Texas 76 No. 11 UConn 66 , No. 14 Xavier 50 No. 2 Duke 85 , No. 7 Iowa 70 West Regional No. 1 UNLV 62 , No. 8 Georgetown 54 No. 4 Utah 85 , No. 5 Michigan State 84 (2OT) No. 3 Seton Hall 81 , No. 11 Creighton 69 No. 2 Arizona 76 , No. 10 BYU 61

Sweet 16 East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 93 , No. 12 Eastern Michigan 67 No. 10 Temple 72 , No. 3 Oklahoma State 62 (OT) Southeast Regional No. 1 Arkansas 93 , No. 4 Alabama 70 No. 3 Kansas 83 , No. 2 Indiana 65 Midwest Regional No. 4 St. John's 91 , No. 1 Ohio State 74 No. 2 Duke 81 , No. 11 UConn 67 West Regional No. 1 UNLV 83 , No. 4 Utah 66 No. 3 Seton Hall 81 , No. 2 Arizona 77

Elite Eight East Regional No. 1 North Carolina 75 , No. 10 Temple 72 Southeast Regional No. 3 Kansas 93 , No. 1 Arkansa 81 Midwest Regional No. 2 Duke 78 , No. 4 St. John's 61 West Regional No. 1 UNLV 77 , No. 3 Seton Hall 65

Final Four (Indianapolis, Indiana) National semifinals No. 3 Kansas 79 , No. 1 North Carolina 73 No. 2 Duke 79 , No. 1 UNLV 77 | Watch full game National championship No. 2 Duke 72 , No. 3 Kansas 65



1991 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games:

Team Score Opponent FIRST ROUND No. 15 Richmond 73-69 No. 2 Syracuse No. 14 Xavier 89-84 No. 3 Nebraska No. 13 Penn State 74-69 No. 4 UCLA No. 12 Eastern Michigan 76-56 No. 5 Mississippi State No. 11 UConn 79-62 No. 6 LSU No. 11 Creighton 64-56 No. 6 New Mexico State No. 10 Temple 80-63 No. 7 Purdue No. 10 BYU 61-48 No. 7 Virginia SECOND ROUND No. 12 Eastern Michigan 71-68 (OT) No. 13 Penn State No. 11 UConn 66-50 No. 14 Xavier No. 10 Temple 77-64 No. 15 Richmond SWEET 16 No. 10 Temple 72-63 (OT) No. 3 Oklahoma State

1991 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):

Individual scoring

Terry Dehere, Seton Hall (4) — 24.3 points per game

Individual rebounding

Byron Houston, Oklahoma State (3) and Perry Carter, Ohio State (3) — 12.0 rebounds per game

Individual assists

Greg Anthony, UNLV (5) and Jason Buchanan, St. John's (4) — 8 assists per game

Notable records