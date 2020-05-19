1970 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

UCLA became the first school to win three consecutive NCAA national championship in 1969. The following season, the Bruins continued their winning ways, beating Jacksonville 80-69 in the 1970 title game behind a double-double from Sidney Wicks — the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

The Bruins possessed the most experience of any Final Four team in 1970 as this was UCLA's sixth championship in as many trips to the title game. Jacksonville reached the national final in its first-ever tournament appearance. Third- and fourth-place finishers New Mexico State and St. Bonaventure had previously made the NCAA tournament but were both playing their first national semifinal games.

1970 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

1970 NCAA tournament: Scores

Regional Quarterfinals East Region St. Bonaventure 85, Davidson 72 Villanova 77, Temple 69 Niagara 79, Pennsylvania 69 Mideast Region Jacksonville 109, Western Kentucky 96 Notre Dame 112, Ohio 82 Midwest Region New Mexico State 101, Rice 77 Houston 71, Dayton 64 West Region Long Beach State 92 , Weber State 73 Utah State 91, UTEP 81

Regional Semifinals East Region St. Bonaventure 80 , NC State 68 Villanova 98, Niagara 73 Mideast Region Jacksonville 104, Iowa 103 Kentucky 109, Notre Dame 99 Midwest Region New Mexico State 70, Kansas State 66 Drake 92, Houston 87 West Region UCLA 88, Long Beach State 65 Utah State 69, Santa Clara 68

Regional Finals East Region St. Bonaventure 97, Villanova 74 Mideast Region Jacksonville 106, Kentucky 100 Midwest Region New Mexico State 87, Drake 78 West Region UCLA 101, Utah State 79

Regional Third-Place Games East Region NC State 108, Niagara 88 Mideast Region Iowa 121, Notre Dame 106 Midwest Region Kansas State 107, Houston 98 West Region Santa Clara 89, Long Beach State 86

Final Four (College Park, Maryland) National semifinals Jacksonville 91, St. Bonaventure 83 UCLA 93, New Mexico State 77 National championship UCLA 80, Jacksonville 69 Third-place game New Mexico State 79, St. Bonaventure 73



1970 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1970 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

Austin Carr, Notre Dame (3) — 52.7

Individual rebounding