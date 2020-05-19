1971 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

UCLA won its fifth consecutive NCAA national championship in 1971. The Bruins beat Villanova 68-62 in the title game behind 29 points from center Steve Patterson.

This was UCLA's seventh championship in seven title game appearances. The Wildcats played their first national final in 1971. That appearance, along with Howard Porter's Most Outstanding Player award, was later vacated.

Western Kentucky reached its first Final Four, initially winning the third-place game over Kansas. However, the Hilltoppers appearance in the 1971 NCAA tournament was also vacated.

1971 NCAA tournament: Bracket

1971 NCAA tournament: Scores

Regional Quarterfinals East Region Pennsylvania 70, Duquesne 65 Villanova 93, Saint Joseph's 75 Fordham 105, Furman 74 Mideast Region Western Kentucky 74, Jacksonville 72 Marquette 62, Miami (OH) 47 Midwest Region Houston 72, New Mexico State 69 Notre Dame 102, TCU 94 West Region BYU 91, Utah State 82 Long Beach State 77 , Weber State 66

Regional Semifinals East Region Pennsylvania 79, South Carolina 64 Villanova 85, Fordham 75 Mideast Region Western Kentucky 107, Kentucky 83 Ohio State 60, Marquette 59 Midwest Region Kansas 78, Houston 77 Drake 79, Notre Dame 72 (OT) West Region UCLA 91, BYU 73 Long Beach State 78, Pacific 65

Regional Finals East Region Villanova 90, Pennsylvania 47 Mideast Region Western Kentucky 81, Ohio State 78 (OT) Midwest Region Kansas 73, Drake 71 West Region UCLA 57, Long Beach State 55

Regional Third-Place Games East Region Fordham 100, South Carolina 90 Mideast Region Marquette 91, Kentucky 74 Midwest Region Houston 119, Notre Dame 106 West Region Pacific 84, BYU 81

Final Four (Houston, Texas) National semifinals Villanova 92, Western Kentucky 89 (2OT) UCLA 68, Kansas 60 National championship UCLA 68, Villanova 62 Third-place game Western Kentucky 77, Kansas 75



1971 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1971 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

Austin Carr, Notre Dame (3) — 41.7

Individual rebounding