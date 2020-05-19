1981 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Watch the full game: BYU beats Notre Dame in 1981 Sweet 16 on Danny Ainge's buzzer beater

Indiana won the 1981 NCAA tournament. Get the bracket, scores, records and more below. The Hoosiers defeated North Carolina in the title game for their fourth national championship.

Isiah Thomas was named Most Outstanding Player. This year was also the last instance of the national Third Place Game. Virginia beat LSU.

1981 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a closer look at the 1981 March Madness bracket.

1981 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Round East Region No. 9 Villanova 90 , No. 8 Houston 72 No. 5 VCU 85 , No. 12 Long Island 69 No. 6 BYU 60 , No. 11 Princeton 51 No. 10 James Madison 61 , No. 7 Georgetown 55 West Region No. 8 Kansas State 64 , No. 9 San Francisco 60 No. 5 Wyoming 78 , No. 12 Howard 43 No. 11 Northeastern 55 , No. 6 Fresno State 53 No. 10 Pitt 70 , No. 7 Idaho 69 (OT) Mideast Region No. 9 Saint Joseph's 59 , No. 8 Creighton 57 No. 5 Boston College 93 , No. 12 Ball State 90 No. 6 Maryland 81 , No. 11 Chattanooga 69 No. 7 UAB 93 , No. 10 Western Kentucky 68 Midwest Region No. 8 Lamar 71 , No. 9 Missouri 67 No. 5 Arkansas 73 , No. 12 Mercer 67 No. 6 Wichita State 95 , No. 11 Southern 70 No. 7 Kansas 69 , No. 10 Ole Miss 66

Second Round East Region No. 1 Virginia 54 , No. 9 Villanova 50 No. 4 Tennessee 58 , No. 5 VCU 56 (OT) No. 6 BYU 78 , No. 3 UCLA 55 No. 2 Notre Dame 54 , No. 10 James Madison 45 West Region No. 8 Kansas State 50 , No. 1 Oregon State 48 No. 4 Illinois 67 , No. 5 Wyoming 65 No. 3 Utah 94 , No. 11 Northeastern 69 No. 2 North Carolina 74 , No. 10 Pitt 57 Mideast Region No. 9 Saint Joseph's 49 , No. 1 DePaul 48 (OT) No. 5 Boston College 67 , No. 4 Wake Forest 64 No. 3 Indiana 99 , No. 6 Maryland 64 No. 7 UAB 69 , No. 2 Kentucky 62 Midwest Region No. 1 LSU 100 , No. 8 Lamar 78 No. 5 Arkansas 74 , No. 4 Louisville 73 No. 6 Wichita State 60 , No. 3 Iowa 56 No. 7 Kansas 88 , No. 2 Arizona State 71

Regional Semifinals East Region No. 1 Virginia 62 , No. 4 Tennessee 48 No. 6 BYU 51 , No. 2 Notre Dame 50 | Watch full game West Region No. 8 Kansas State 57 , No. 4 Illinois 52 No. 2 North Carolina 61 , No. 3 Utah 56 Mideast Region No. 9 Saint Joseph's 42 , No. 5 Boston College 41 No. 3 Indiana 87 , No. 7 UAB 72 Midwest Region No. 1 LSU 72 , No. 5 Arkansas 56 No. 6 Wichita State 66 , No. 7 Kansas 65

Regional Finals East Region No. 1 Virginia 74 , No. 6 BYU 60 West Region No. 2 North Carolina 82 , No. 8 Kansas State 68 Mideast Region No. 3 Indiana 78 , No. 9 Saint Joseph's 46 Midwest Region No. 1 LSU 96 , No. 6 Wichita State 85

Final Four (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) National Semifinals No. 2 North Carolina 78 , No. 1 Virginia 65 No. 3 Indiana 67 , No. 1 LSU 49 Third Place Game No. 1 Virginia 78 , No. 1 LSU 74 National Championship No. 3 Indiana 63 , No. 2 North Carolina 50



1981 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games:

Team Score Opponent FIRST ROUND No. 11 Northeastern 55-53 No. 6 Fresno State No. 10 James Madison 61-55 No. 7 Georgetown No. 10 Pitt 70-69 (OT) No. 7 Idaho

1981 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):

Individual scoring

Al Wood, North Carolina (5) — 21.8 points per game

Individual rebounding

Cliff Levingston, Wichita State (4) — 13.3 rebounds per game

Team records, notables