Myles Powell picks his 5 favorite games at Seton Hall

There are tons of moments Seton Hall's Myles Powell could have highlighted during his career at Seton Hall like when he was named 2020 Big East Player of the Year or when he was a finalist for the Naismith Award, but he says nothing comes close to the latest goal he accomplished — becoming the first in his family to graduate college.

"This feeling that I have flowing through my body right now is better than any feeling that I had on the basketball court that I can remember this year," Powell told Andy Katz on graduation day during the latest episode of March Madness 365. "It's kinda so surreal, like I said, me just being the first in the family."

Man today is the day .. I can finally say I graduated from college!!! I wouldn’t be able to say that without the support from My Family, Amanda & the rest of the Seton Hall Family 💙💫 I wish I could’ve walked across that stage in the prudential center but God has other plans 🙏🏾 — Myles Powell (@Myles_MBP_23) May 18, 2020

Powell was one of the best guards in Division I basketball during his time at Seton Hall. He led the Pirates in scoring his senior year with 21 points per game and was only the fifth Seton Hall player to eclipse 2,000 career points.

Powell discusses his best performances of his career, what it means to graduate from college and how his relationship with his incarcerated brother helped propel him to success on and off the court on this episode of MM365. His conversation with Katz begins at about the 17-minute, 30-second of the podcast. This episode also features Michigan's Zavier Simpson.

Here is a breakdown of Powell's five best performances at Seton Hall:

Seton Hall at St. John's | Jan. 18, 2020

Powell became only the fifth Seton hall Pirate to surpass 2,000 career points during this game against St. John's in Madison Square Garden.

CASH-IN ON CASSIUS: Cassius Winston's 5 best performances at Michigan State

Despite being rattled by St. John's defensive pressure in the first half and trailing 13 points at halftime, the Pirates prevailed 82-79 as Powell finished with 29 points and six rebounds.

Seton Hall vs. Grand Canyon | Nov. 22, 2018 (Wooden Legacy Quarterfinals)

Myles Powell's 40-Point Night vs. Grand Canyon When you score 40 points, you get your own highlight reel. Enjoy all 12 of Myles Powell's made field goals as he helped the Pirates advance to tonight's Wooden Legacy semifinals! #HALLin Posted by Seton Hall Pirates on Friday, November 23, 2018

It was a Thanksgiving victory for Seton Hall as Powell went off for 40 points against Grand Canyon in the Wooden Legacy quarterfinals.

"I got to talk to my brother there," Powell said. "Right before I stepped on the court I talked to my brother, got to say 'Happy Thanksgiving' to him and then probably had one of the best games of my career."

The Pirates knocked off Grand Canyon 82-75 and went on to win the 2018 Wooden Legacy tournament beating Hawaii and Miami in the following rounds.

Seton Hall at Villanova | Feb. 8, 2020

Although Powell didn't put up crazy numbers in this game, he included it because of what it meant for the program. This 70-64 Seton Hall win was the first time the Pirates won at Villanova since 1994.

Powell finished with a team-leading 19 points accompanied by two steals. Although Villanova got within three late in the second half, the Pirates were able to hold off the Wildcats to claim the historic in-conference win.

Seton Hall vs. Georgetown | March 14, 2019 (Big East Quarterfinals)

In the Big East tournament, Powell single-handily outscored Georgetown in the first half. The Seton Hall point guard put up 29 points, outscoring the entire Hoya team and setting a Big East record.

This quarterfinal game in Madison Square Garden ended in Seton Hall's favor 73-57, with Powell putting up 31 points with four steals.

Seton Hall vs. Kentucky | Dec. 8, 2018 (Citi Hoops Classic)

Another trip to Madison Square Garden equals another dominant performance by Powell. The Seton Hall guard notched 28 points, adding four assists as the two teams participated in a back-and-forth thriller that ended with Pirates knocking off Kentucky 84-83.

PAYTON'S PLACE: These are Payton Pritchard's 5 favorite games from his senior season

Powell had a lot of memories in MSG but he said beating a program like Kentucky in overtime is one of his fondest.

"For me to leave college and say I'm one-up on Coach Cal. Not too many kids around here saying that," Powell said.