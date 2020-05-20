1957 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 1957 NCAA tournament ended with North Carolina winning its first national title in a 54-53 3OT win against Wilt Chamberlain and Kansas.
UNC's Lennie Rosenbluth led all tournament scorers with 140 points. Both of the Tar Heels' final four wins came in three overtimes — the first was against Michigan State in the semifinals. North Carolina finished the season undefeated at 32-0.
1957 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a closer look at the 1957 March Madness bracket.
1957 NCAA tournament: Scores
- First Round
- East Region
- Syracuse 82, UConn 76
- Canisius 64, West Virginia 56
- North Carolina 90, Yale 74
- Mideast Region
- Pitt 86, Morehead State 85
- Notre Dame 89, Miami (Ohio) 77
- Midwest Region
- Oklahoma City 76, Loyola (LA) 55
- West Region
- Idaho State 68, Hardin-Simmons 57
- East Region
- Regional Semifinals
- East Region
- Syracuse 75, Lafayette 71
- North Carolina 87, Canisius 75
- Mideast Region
- Kentucky 98, Pitt 92
- Michigan State 85, Notre Dame 83
- Midwest Region
- Oklahoma City 75, Saint Louis 66
- Kansas 73, SMU 65 (OT)
- West Region
- California 86, BYU 59
- San Francisco 66, Idaho State 51
- East Region
- Regional Third Place Games
- East Region
- Canisius 82, Lafayette 76
- Mideast Region
- Notre Dame 86, Pitt 85
- Midwest Region
- SMU 78, Saint Louis 68
- West Region
- BYU 65, Idaho State 54
- East Region
- Regional Finals
- East Region
- North Carolina 67, Syracuse 58
- Mideast Region
- Michigan State 80, Kentucky 68
- Midwest Region
- Kansas 81, Oklahoma City 61
- West Region
- San Francisco 50, California 46
- East Region
- Final Four (Kansas City, Missouri)
- National semifinals
- North Carolina 74, Michigan State 70 (3OT)
- Kansas 80, San Francisco 56
- National Third Place Game
- San Francisco 67, Michigan State 60
- National championship
- North Carolina 54, Kansas 53 (3OT)
- National semifinals
1957 NCAA tournament: Stats, records
Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games played):
Individual scoring
- Wilt Chamberlain, Kansas (4) — 30.3 points per game
Individual rebounding
- John Green, Michigan State (4) — 19.3 rebounds per game
Team stats
- The 69 combined made free throws in the Pitt-Morehead State game set a tournament record