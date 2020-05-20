1957 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 1957 NCAA tournament ended with North Carolina winning its first national title in a 54-53 3OT win against Wilt Chamberlain and Kansas.

UNC's Lennie Rosenbluth led all tournament scorers with 140 points. Both of the Tar Heels' final four wins came in three overtimes — the first was against Michigan State in the semifinals. North Carolina finished the season undefeated at 32-0.

1957 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a closer look at the 1957 March Madness bracket.

1957 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Round East Region Syracuse 82 , UConn 76 Canisius 64 , West Virginia 56 North Carolina 90 , Yale 74 Mideast Region Pitt 86 , Morehead State 85 Notre Dame 89 , Miami (Ohio) 77 Midwest Region Oklahoma City 76 , Loyola (LA) 55 West Region Idaho State 68 , Hardin-Simmons 57

Regional Semifinals East Region Syracuse 75 , Lafayette 71 North Carolina 87 , Canisius 75 Mideast Region Kentucky 98 , Pitt 92 Michigan State 85 , Notre Dame 83 Midwest Region Oklahoma City 75 , Saint Louis 66 Kansas 73 , SMU 65 (OT) West Region California 86 , BYU 59 San Francisco 66 , Idaho State 51

Regional Third Place Games East Region Canisius 82 , Lafayette 76 Mideast Region Notre Dame 86 , Pitt 85 Midwest Region SMU 78 , Saint Louis 68 West Region BYU 65 , Idaho State 54

Regional Finals East Region North Carolina 67 , Syracuse 58 Mideast Region Michigan State 80 , Kentucky 68 Midwest Region Kansas 81 , Oklahoma City 61 West Region San Francisco 50 , California 46

Final Four (Kansas City, Missouri) National semifinals North Carolina 74 , Michigan State 70 (3OT) Kansas 80 , San Francisco 56 National Third Place Game San Francisco 67 , Michigan State 60 National championship North Carolina 54 , Kansas 53 (3OT)



1957 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games played):

Individual scoring

Wilt Chamberlain, Kansas (4) — 30.3 points per game

Individual rebounding

John Green, Michigan State (4) — 19.3 rebounds per game

Team stats