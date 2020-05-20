Trending:

NCAA.com | May 20, 2020

1957 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Throwback Thursday: 1956-57 North Carolina

The 1957 NCAA tournament ended with North Carolina winning its first national title in a 54-53 3OT win against Wilt Chamberlain and Kansas.

UNC's Lennie Rosenbluth led all tournament scorers with 140 points. Both of the Tar Heels' final four wins came in three overtimes — the first was against Michigan State in the semifinals. North Carolina finished the season undefeated at 32-0.

1957 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a closer look at the 1957 March Madness bracket.

This is the 1957 NCAA tournament bracket

1957 NCAA tournament: Scores

  • First Round
    • East Region
      • Syracuse 82, UConn 76
      • Canisius 64, West Virginia 56
      • North Carolina 90, Yale 74
    • Mideast Region
      • Pitt 86, Morehead State 85
      • Notre Dame 89, Miami (Ohio) 77
    • Midwest Region
      • Oklahoma City 76, Loyola (LA) 55
    • West Region
      • Idaho State 68, Hardin-Simmons 57
  • Regional Semifinals
    • East Region
      • Syracuse 75, Lafayette 71
      • North Carolina 87, Canisius 75
    • Mideast Region
      • Kentucky 98, Pitt 92
      • Michigan State 85, Notre Dame 83
    • Midwest Region
      • Oklahoma City 75, Saint Louis 66
      • Kansas 73, SMU 65 (OT)
    • West Region
      • California 86, BYU 59
      • San Francisco 66, Idaho State 51
  • Regional Third Place Games
    • East Region
      • Canisius 82, Lafayette 76
    • Mideast Region
      • Notre Dame 86, Pitt 85
    • Midwest Region
      • SMU 78, Saint Louis 68
    • West Region
      • BYU 65, Idaho State 54
  • Regional Finals
    • East Region
      • North Carolina 67, Syracuse 58
    • Mideast Region
      • Michigan State 80, Kentucky 68
    • Midwest Region
      • Kansas 81, Oklahoma City 61
    • West Region
      • San Francisco 50, California 46
  • Final Four (Kansas City, Missouri)
    • National semifinals
      • North Carolina 74, Michigan State 70 (3OT)
      • Kansas 80, San Francisco 56
    • National Third Place Game
      • San Francisco 67, Michigan State 60
    • National championship
      • North Carolina 54, Kansas 53 (3OT)

1957 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games played):

Individual scoring

  • Wilt Chamberlain, Kansas (4) — 30.3 points per game

Individual rebounding

  • John Green, Michigan State (4) — 19.3 rebounds per game

Team stats

  • The 69 combined made free throws in the Pitt-Morehead State game set a tournament record

