NCAA.com | May 20, 2020

1958 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Elgin Baylor - F - Seattle

The 1958 NCAA tournament finished with Kentucky earning its fourth national title. The Wildcats got by Seattle and Elgin Baylor in the final, 84-72.

Baylor picked up Most Outstanding Player honors. Kansas State and Temple also made the Final Four.

1958 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a closer look at the 1958 March Madness bracket.

This is the 1958 NCAA tournament bracket

1958 NCAA tournament: Scores

  • First Round
    • East Region
      • Maryland 86, Boston College 63
      • Manhattan 89, West Virginia 84
      • Dartmouth 75, UConn 64
    • Mideast Region
      • Miami (Ohio) 82, Pitt 77
      • Notre Dame 94, Tennessee Tech 61
    • Midwest Region
      • Oklahoma State 59, Loyola (LA) 42
    • West Region
      • Seattle 88, Wyoming 51
      • Idaho State 72, Arizona State 68
  • Regional Semifinals
    • East Region
      • Temple 71, Maryland 67
      • Dartmouth 79, Manhattan 62
    • Mideast Region
      • Kentucky 94, Miami (Ohio) 70
      • Notre Dame 94, Indiana 87
    • Midwest Region
      • Oklahoma State 65, Arkansas 40
      • Kansas State 83, Cincinnati 80 (OT)
    • West Region
      • Seattle 69, San Francisco 67
      • California 54, Idaho State 43
  • Regional Finals
    • East Region
      • Temple 69, Dartmouth 50
    • Mideast Region
      • Kentucky 89, Notre Dame 56
    • Midwest Region
      • Kansas State 69, Oklahoma State 57
    • West Region
      • Seattle 66, California 62 (OT)
  • Regional Third Place Games
    • East Region
      • Maryland 59, Manhattan 55
    • Mideast Region
      • Indiana 98, Miami (Ohio) 91
    • Midwest Region
      • Cincinnati 97, Arkansas 62
    • West Region
      • San Francisco 57, Idaho State 51
  • Final Four (Louisville, Kentucky)
    • National semifinals
      • Kentucky 61, Temple 60
      • Seattle 73, Kansas State 51
    • National Third Place Game
      • Temple 67, Kansas State 57
    • National championship
      • Kentucky 84, Seattle 72

1958 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Individual scoring

  • Wayne Embry, Miami (Ohio) (3) — 27.7 points per game
  • Cincinnati's Oscar Robertson scored 56 points against Arkansas to set a record at the time for most points scored in an NCAA tournament game. This was first surpassed by Princeton's Bill Bradley in 1965 (58 points).

Individual rebounding

  • Elgin Baylor, Seattle (5) — 18.2 rebounds per game

Team stats

  • Notre Dame set a record for rebounds in a game with 86 against Tennessee Tech, finishing a record plus-42 on the glass.

