1958 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 1958 NCAA tournament finished with Kentucky earning its fourth national title. The Wildcats got by Seattle and Elgin Baylor in the final, 84-72.

Baylor picked up Most Outstanding Player honors. Kansas State and Temple also made the Final Four.

1958 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a closer look at the 1958 March Madness bracket.

1958 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Round East Region Maryland 86 , Boston College 63 Manhattan 89 , West Virginia 84 Dartmouth 75 , UConn 64 Mideast Region Miami (Ohio) 82 , Pitt 77 Notre Dame 94 , Tennessee Tech 61 Midwest Region Oklahoma State 59 , Loyola (LA) 42 West Region Seattle 88 , Wyoming 51 Idaho State 72 , Arizona State 68

Regional Semifinals East Region Temple 71 , Maryland 67 Dartmouth 79 , Manhattan 62 Mideast Region Kentucky 94 , Miami (Ohio) 70 Notre Dame 94 , Indiana 87 Midwest Region Oklahoma State 65 , Arkansas 40 Kansas State 83 , Cincinnati 80 (OT) West Region Seattle 69 , San Francisco 67 California 54 , Idaho State 43

Regional Finals East Region Temple 69 , Dartmouth 50 Mideast Region Kentucky 89 , Notre Dame 56 Midwest Region Kansas State 69 , Oklahoma State 57 West Region Seattle 66 , California 62 (OT)

Regional Third Place Games East Region Maryland 59 , Manhattan 55 Mideast Region Indiana 98 , Miami (Ohio) 91 Midwest Region Cincinnati 97 , Arkansas 62 West Region San Francisco 57 , Idaho State 51

Final Four (Louisville, Kentucky) National semifinals Kentucky 61 , Temple 60 Seattle 73 , Kansas State 51 National Third Place Game Temple 67 , Kansas State 57 National championship Kentucky 84 , Seattle 72



1958 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Individual scoring

Wayne Embry, Miami (Ohio) (3) — 27.7 points per game

Cincinnati's Oscar Robertson scored 56 points against Arkansas to set a record at the time for most points scored in an NCAA tournament game. This was first surpassed by Princeton's Bill Bradley in 1965 (58 points).

Individual rebounding

Elgin Baylor, Seattle (5) — 18.2 rebounds per game

Team stats