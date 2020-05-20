1958 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 1958 NCAA tournament finished with Kentucky earning its fourth national title. The Wildcats got by Seattle and Elgin Baylor in the final, 84-72.
Baylor picked up Most Outstanding Player honors. Kansas State and Temple also made the Final Four.
1958 NCAA tournament: Bracket
Click or tap here for a closer look at the 1958 March Madness bracket.
1958 NCAA tournament: Scores
- First Round
- East Region
- Maryland 86, Boston College 63
- Manhattan 89, West Virginia 84
- Dartmouth 75, UConn 64
- Mideast Region
- Miami (Ohio) 82, Pitt 77
- Notre Dame 94, Tennessee Tech 61
- Midwest Region
- Oklahoma State 59, Loyola (LA) 42
- West Region
- Seattle 88, Wyoming 51
- Idaho State 72, Arizona State 68
- East Region
- Regional Semifinals
- East Region
- Temple 71, Maryland 67
- Dartmouth 79, Manhattan 62
- Mideast Region
- Kentucky 94, Miami (Ohio) 70
- Notre Dame 94, Indiana 87
- Midwest Region
- Oklahoma State 65, Arkansas 40
- Kansas State 83, Cincinnati 80 (OT)
- West Region
- Seattle 69, San Francisco 67
- California 54, Idaho State 43
- East Region
- Regional Finals
- East Region
- Temple 69, Dartmouth 50
- Mideast Region
- Kentucky 89, Notre Dame 56
- Midwest Region
- Kansas State 69, Oklahoma State 57
- West Region
- Seattle 66, California 62 (OT)
- East Region
- Regional Third Place Games
- East Region
- Maryland 59, Manhattan 55
- Mideast Region
- Indiana 98, Miami (Ohio) 91
- Midwest Region
- Cincinnati 97, Arkansas 62
- West Region
- San Francisco 57, Idaho State 51
- East Region
- Final Four (Louisville, Kentucky)
- National semifinals
- Kentucky 61, Temple 60
- Seattle 73, Kansas State 51
- National Third Place Game
- Temple 67, Kansas State 57
- National championship
- Kentucky 84, Seattle 72
- National semifinals
1958 NCAA tournament: Stats, records
Individual scoring
- Wayne Embry, Miami (Ohio) (3) — 27.7 points per game
- Cincinnati's Oscar Robertson scored 56 points against Arkansas to set a record at the time for most points scored in an NCAA tournament game. This was first surpassed by Princeton's Bill Bradley in 1965 (58 points).
Individual rebounding
- Elgin Baylor, Seattle (5) — 18.2 rebounds per game
Team stats
- Notre Dame set a record for rebounds in a game with 86 against Tennessee Tech, finishing a record plus-42 on the glass.