1980 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 1980 NCAA tournament saw Louisville win its first national title with a 59-54 win against UCLA. The Cardinals' Darrell Griffith earned Most Outstanding Player honors.

UCLA later vacated its appearance. Iowa and Purdue also made the Final Four in Indianapolis.

This year marked the expansion to 48 teams. In the second year where every team was seeded, no No. 1 seed reached the Final Four.

1980 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a closer look at the 1980 March Madness bracket

1980 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Round East Region No. 8 Villanova 77 , No. 9 Marquette 59 No. 5 Iowa 86 , No. 12 VCU 72 No. 6 Iona 84 , No. 11 Holy Cross 78 No. 7 Tennessee 80 , No. 10 Furman 69 Midwest Region No. 8 Alcorn State 70 , No. 9 South Alabama 62 No. 5 Missouri 61 , No. 12 San Jose State 51 No. 6 Texas A&M 55 , No. 11 Bradley 53 No. 7 Kansas State 71 , No. 10 Arkansas 53 Mideast Region No. 8 Florida State 94 , No. 9 Toledo 91 No. 12 Penn 62 , No. 5 Washington State 55 No. 6 Purdue 90 , No. 11 La Salle 82 No. 7 Virginia Tech 89 , No. 10 Western Kentucky 85 (OT) West Region No. 8 UCLA 87 , No. 9 Old Dominion 74 No. 5 Arizona State 99 , No. 12 Loyola Marymount 71 No. 6 Clemson 76 , No. 11 Utah State 73 No. 10 Lamar 87 , No. 7 Weber State 86

Second Round East Region No. 1 Syracuse 97 , No. 8 Villanova 83 No. 5 Iowa 77 , No. 4 NC State 64 No. 3 Georgetown 74 , No. 6 Iona 71 No. 2 Maryland 86 , No. 7 Tennessee 75 Midwest Region No. 1 LSU 98 , No. 8 Alcorn State 88 No. 5 Missouri 87 , No. 4 Notre Dame 84 (OT) No. 6 Texas A&M 78 , No. 3 North Carolina 61 (2OT) No. 2 Louisville 71 , No. 7 Kansas State 69 (OT) Mideast Region No. 1 Kentucky 97 , No. 8 Florida State 78 No. 4 Duke 52 , No. 12 Penn 42 No. 6 Purdue 87 , No. 3 St. John's 72 No. 2 Indiana 68 , No. 7 Virginia Tech 59 West Region No. 8 UCLA 77 , No. 1 DePaul 71 No. 4 Ohio State 89 , No. 5 Arizona State 75 No. 6 Clemson 71 , No. 3 BYU 66 No. 10 Lamar 81 , No. 2 Oregon State 77

Regional Semifinals East Region No. 5 Iowa 88 , No. 1 Syracuse 77 No. 3 Georgetown 74 , No. 2 Maryland 68 Midwest Region No. 1 LSU 68 , No. 5 Missouri 63 No. 2 Louisville 66 , No. 6 Texas A&M 55 (OT) Mideast Region No. 4 Duke 55 , No. 1 Kentucky 54 No. 6 Purdue 76 , No. 2 Indiana 69 West Region No. 8 UCLA 72 , No. 4 Ohio State 68 No. 6 Clemson 74 , No. 10 Lamar 66

Regional Finals East Region No. 5 Iowa 81 , No. 3 Georgetown 80 Midwest Region No. 2 Louisville 86 , No. 1 LSU 66 Mideast Region No. 6 Purdue 68 , No. 4 Duke 60 West Region No. 8 UCLA 85 , No. 6 Clemson 74

Final Four (Indianapolis, Indiana) National semifinals No. 2 Louisville 80 , No. 5 Iowa 72 No. 8 UCLA 67 , No. 6 Purdue 62 Third place game No. 6 Purdue 75 , No. 5 Iowa 58 National championship No. 2 Louisville 59 , No. 8 UCLA 54



1980 NCAA tournament: Upsets

The following double-digit seeds won games:

Team Score Opponent FIRST ROUND No. 12 Penn 62-55 No. 5 Washington State No. 10 Lamar 87-86 No. 7 Weber State SECOND ROUND No. 10 Lamar 81-77 No. 2 Oregon State

1980 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):

Individual scoring

Joe Barry Carroll, Purdue (6) — 26.3 points per game

Individual rebounding

Durand Macklin, LSU (3) — 10.3 rebounds per game

Team records/notables