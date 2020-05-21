1956 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

San Francisco completed back-to-back championships by winning the 1956 NCAA tournament title. The Dons defeated Iowa 83-71 in the final to become the first undefeated tournament champion at 29-0.

Temple's Hal Lear earned Most Outstanding Player honors, as the Owls and SMU also made the Final Four. San Francisco was led by Bill Russell.

1956 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a closer look at the 1956 March Madness bracket.

1956 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Round East Region UConn 84 , Manhattan 75 Temple 74 , Holy Cross 72 Dartmouth 61 , West Virginia 59 (OT) Canisius 79 , NC State 78 (4OT) Midwest Region Morehead State 107 , Marshall 92 Wayne State 72 , DePaul 68 West Region SMU 68 , Texas Tech 67 Oklahoma City 97 , Memphis State 81 Far West Region Seattle 68 , Idaho State 66

Regional Semifinals East Region Temple 65 , UConn 59 Canisius 66 , Dartmouth 58 Midwest Region Iowa 97 , Morehead State 83 Kentucky 84 , Wayne State 64 West Region SMU 89 , Houston 74 Oklahoma City 97 , Kansas State 93 Far West Region Utah 81 , Seattle 72 San Francisco 72 , UCLA 61

Regional Third Place Games East Region Dartmouth 85 , UConn 64 Midwest Region Morehead State 95 , Wayne State 84 West Region Kansas State 89 , Houston 70 Far West Region UCLA 94 , Seattle 70

Regional Finals East Region Temple 60 , Canisius 58 Midwest Region Iowa 89 , Kentucky 77 West Region SMU 84 , Oklahoma City 63 Far West Region San Francisco 92 , Utah 77

Final Four (Evanston, Illinois) Iowa 83 , Temple 76 San Francisco 86 , SMU 68

National Third Place Game Temple 90 , SMU 81

National championship San Francisco 83 , Iowa 71



1956 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):

Individual scoring

Hal Lear, Temple (5) — 32.0 points per game

Temple's Hal Lear scored 48 points against SMU to set a then-record for points in an NCAA tournament game

Individual rebounding

Temple's Fred Cohen's 34 rebounds against UConn set the NCAA tournament record

Team stats/records