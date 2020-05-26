1953 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Everything you need to know about March Madness

Indiana won its second national championship at the 1953 NCAA tournament. The Hoosiers beat Kansas in the final, 69-68.

LSU and Washington also reached the Final Four in Kansas City, Missouri. Washington's Bob Houbregs scored 139 total points to lead all players, including 45 against Seattle. Kansas' B.H. Born was named Most Outstanding Player.

1953 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a closer look at the 1953 NCAA tournament bracket

1953 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Round East Region 1 Lebanon Valley 80 , Fordham 67 Holy Cross 87 , Navy 74 East Region 2 Notre Dame 72 , Eastern Kentucky 57 DePaul 74 , Miami (Ohio) 72 West Region 2 Seattle 88 , Idaho State 77 Santa Clara 81 , Hardin-Simmons 56

Regional Semifinals East Region 1 LSU 89 , Lebanon Valley 76 Holy Cross 79 , Wake Forest 71 East Region 2 Notre Dame 69 , Penn 57 Indiana 82 , DePaul 80 West Region 1 Oklahoma A&M 71 , TCU 54 Kansas 73 , Oklahoma City 65 West Region 2 Washington 92 , Seattle 70 Santa Clara 67 , Wyoming 52

Regional Third Place Games East Region 1 Wake Forest 91 , Lebanon Valley 71 East Region 2 Penn 90 , DePaul 70 West Region 1 TCU 58 , Oklahoma City 56 West Region 2 Seattle 80 , Wyoming 64

Regional Finals East Region 1 LSU 81 , Holy Cross 73 East Region 2 Indiana 79 , Notre Dame 66 West Region 1 Kansas 61 , Oklahoma A&M 55 West Region 2 Washington 74 , Santa Clara 62

Final Four (Kansas City, Missouri) National semifinals Indiana 80 , LSU 67 Kansas 79 , Washington 53 Third Place Game Washington 88 , LSU 69 National championship Indiana 69 , Kansas 68



1953 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):

Individual scoring

Bob Houbregs, Washington (4) — 34.8 points per game

