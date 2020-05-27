1939 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 1939 NCAA tournament was the first time a college basketball national champion was crowned. Oregon won the inaugural NCAA tournament, beating Ohio State 46-33 in the title game. Despite the Buckeyes' loss, Jim Hull was named Most Outstanding Player in addition to finishing as the tournament's leading scorer (58 points).

Oklahoma and Villanova also participated in the national semifinals in 1939.

Oregon would not return to the Final Four again until 2017, the same year the 1939 championship host school — Northwestern — made its first NCAA tournament appearance.

1939 NCAA tournament: Bracket

1939 NCAA tournament: Scores

Regional Semifinals East Region Villanova 42, Brown 30 Ohio State 64, Wake Forest 52 West Region Oregon 56, Texas 41 Oklahoma 50, Utah State 39

Regional Finals East Region Ohio State 53, Villanova 36 West Region Oregon 55, Oklahoma 37

Regional Third-Place Games West Region Utah State 51, Texas 49

National championship (Evanston, Illinois) Oregon 46, Ohio State 33



1939 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1939 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring