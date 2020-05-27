1940 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Tracing the NCAA bracket from 1851 London, through 1977 Staten Island, to today

Indiana won its first NCAA national championship in 1940, becoming the first team from the East Regional to win the tournament. The Hoosiers beat Kansas 60-42 for the title game, led by 12 points from Most Outstanding Player Marvin Huffman. This was the first of three consecutive years Kansas City's Municipal Auditorium would host the championship game.

Duquesne and Southern California also participated in the national semifinals in 1940.

Kansas' Howard Engleman was the tournament's leading scorer with 39 points.

1940 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

1940 NCAA tournament: Scores

Regional Semifinals East Region Indiana 48, Springfield 24 Duquesne 30, Western Kentucky 29 West Region Southern California 38, Colorado 32 Kansas 50 , Rice 44

Regional Finals East Region Indiana 39, Duquesne 30 West Region Kansas 43, Southern California 42

Regional Third-Place Games West Region Rice 60, Colorado 56

National championship (Kansas City, Missouri) Indiana 60, Kansas 42



1940 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1940 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

