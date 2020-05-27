Trending:

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | May 27, 2020

1941 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Tracing the NCAA bracket from 1851 London, through 1977 Staten Island, to today

Wisconsin won its first NCAA national championship in 1941. The Badgers played their first two games on their home floor before beating Washington State 39-34 in the title game. John Kotz was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 12 points against the Cougars in the national final. Kotz posted double-figure scoring in all three games of the tournament.

Arkansas and Pittsburgh were the other teams to be among the last four in 1941.

The Razorbacks' Johnny Adams was the tournament's leading scorer with 48 points.

1941 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

Here is a printable version of the 1941 NCAA tournament bracket.

1941 NCAA tournament: Scores

  • Regional Semifinals
    • East Region
      • Wisconsin 51, Dartmouth 50
      • Pittsburgh 26, North Carolina 20
    • West Region
      • Arkansas 52, Wyoming 40
      • Washington State 48, Creighton 39
  • Regional Third Place Games
    • East Region
      • Dartmouth 60, North Carolina 59
    • West Region
      • Creighton 45, Wyoming 44
  • Regional Finals
    • East Region
      • Wisconsin 36, Pittsburgh 30
    • West Region
      • Washington State 64, Arkansas 53 
  • National championship (Kansas City, Missouri)
    • Wisconsin 39, Washington State 34

1941 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1941 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

  • Johnny Adams, Arkansas (2) — 24.0

