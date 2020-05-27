Trending:

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | May 27, 2020

1942 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Stanford won its first NCAA national championship in 1942. The Cardinal beat Dartmouth 53-38 in the title game, led by 15 points from Howie Dallmar. Stanford had both the tournament's Most Outstanding Player (Dallmar) and one of the two leading scorers in Jim Pollard, who finished with 43 points.

Kentucky and Colorado also participated in the national semifinals in 1942.

Pollard and Rice's Chet Palmer were the tournament's co-leading scorers with 43 points.

1942 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

Here is a printable version of the 1942 NCAA tournament bracket.

 

1942 NCAA tournament: Scores

  • Regional Semifinals
    • East Region
      • Dartmouth 44, Penn State 39
      • Kentucky 46, Illinois 44
    • West Region
      • Stanford 53, Rice 47
      • Colorado 46, Kansas 44
  • Regional Finals
    • East Region
      • Dartmouth 47, Kentucky 28
    • West Region
      • Stanford 46, Colorado 35
  • Regional Third-Place Games
    • East Region
      • Penn State 41, Illinois 34
    • West Region
      • Kansas 55, Rice 53
  • National championship (Kansas City, Missouri)
    • Stanford 53, Dartmouth 38

1942 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1942 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

  • Chet Palmer, Rice and Jim Pollard, Stanford (2 each) — 21.5

