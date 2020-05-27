Trending:

Zach Pekale | NCAA.com | May 27, 2020

1943 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Wyoming won its first NCAA national championship in 1943. The Cowboys won the eight-team tournament, capping its championship run with a 46-34 win over Georgetown. Ken Sailors was named Most Outstanding Player after scoring 16 points against the Hoyas in the title game. Sailors is also known for being a pioneer of the modern jump shot.

DePaul and Texas also participated in the national semifinals in 1943.

Texas' John Hargis was the tournament's leading scorer with 59 points.

1943 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Here is a printable version of the 1943 NCAA tournament bracket.

1943 NCAA tournament: Scores

  • Regional Semifinals
    • East Region
      • Georgetown 55, NYU 36
      • DePaul 46, Dartmouth 35
    • West Region
      • Texas 59, Washington 55
      • Wyoming 53, Oklahoma 50
  • Regional Finals
    • East Region
      • Georgetown 53, DePaul 49
    • West Region
      • Wyoming 58, Texas 54
  • Regional Third-Place Games
    • East Region
      • Dartmouth 51, NYU 49
    • West Region
      • Oklahoma 48, Washington 43
  • National championship (New York, NY)
    • Wyoming 46, Georgetown 34

1943 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the 1943 NCAA tournament leaders (number of games in parentheses):

Individual scoring

  • John Hargis, Texas (2) — 29.5

