1951 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Everything you need to know about March Madness

Kentucky won its third national championship with a 68-58 win against Kansas State in the title game.

This year's tournament was the first to have 16 teams, as the size doubled. Kentucky's Bill Spivey took Most Outstanding Player honors.

1951 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a closer look at the 1951 March Madness bracket.

1951 NCAA tournament: Scores

First Round West Region Kansas State 61 , Arizona 59 BYU 68 , San Jose State 61 Oklahoma A&M 50 , Montana State 46 Washington 62 , Texas A&M 40 East Region Illinois 79 , Columbia 71 NC State 67 , Villanova 62 Kentucky 79 , Louisville 68 St. John's 63 , UConn 52

Regional semifinals West Region Kansas State 64 , BYU 54 Oklahoma A&M 61 , Washington 57 East Region Illinois 84 , NC State 70 Kentucky 59 , St. John's 43

Regional third place games West Region Washington 80 , BYU 67 East Region St. John's 71 , NC State 59

Regional finals Kansas State 68 , Oklahoma A&M 44 Kentucky 76 , Illinois 74

National third place game Illinois 61 , Oklahoma A&M 46

National championship (Minneapolis, Minnesota) Kentucky 68 , Kansas State 58



1951 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):

Individual scoring

Bill Kukoy, NC State (3) — 23.0 points per game

Individual rebounding

Bill Spivey, Kentucky (4) — 16.3 rebounds per game

