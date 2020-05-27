1952 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 1952 NCAA tournament concluded when Kansas beat St. John's 80-63 to win the national title. The Jayhawks' Clyde Lovellette won Most Outstanding Player and led all players with 141 points.

Illinois and Santa Clara also reached the Final Four in Seattle, Washington.

1952 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a closer look at the 1952 March Madness bracket.

1952 NCAA tournament: Scores

Regional Semifinals Kentucky 82 , Penn State 54 St. John's 60 , NC State 49 Illinois 80 , Dayton 61 Duquesne 60 , Princeton 49 Kansas 68 , TCU 64 Saint Louis 62 , New Mexico State 53 Santa Clara 68 , UCLA 59 Wyoming 54 , Oklahoma City 48

Regional Third Place Games NC State 69 , Penn State 60 Dayton 77 , Princeton 61 TCU 61 , New Mexico State 44 Oklahoma City 55 , UCLA 53

Regional Finals St. John's 64 , Kentucky 57 Illinois 74 , Duquesne 68 Kansas 74 , Saint Louis 55 Santa Clara 56 , Wyoming 53

Final Four (Seattle, Washington) National semifinals St. John's 61 , Illinois 59 Kansas 74 , Santa Clara 55 National third place game Illinois 67 , Santa Clara 64 National championship Kansas 80 , St. John's 63



1952 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):

Individual scoring

Clyde Lovellette, Kansas (4) — 35.3 points per game

Tournament history