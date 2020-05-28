1950 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

Everything you need to know about March Madness

Everything you need to know about March Madness

The 1950 NCAA tournament finished with CCNY defeating Bradley in the final, 71-68. With the victory, CCNY became the only team to win the postseason NIT and the NCAA tournament in the same year.

This marked the final season of an 8-team tournament. The field expanded to 16 in 1951.

1950 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a closer look at the 1950 March Madness bracket.

1950 NCAA tournament: Scores

Regional Semifinals Eastern Regionals CCNY 56 , Ohio State 55 NC State 87 , Holy Cross 74 Western Regionals Baylor 56 , BYU 55 Bradley 73 , UCLA 59

Regional Third Place Games Eastern Regionals Ohio State 72 , Holy Cross 52 Western Regionals BYU 83 , UCLA 62

Regional Finals Eastern Regionals CCNY 78 , NC State 73 Western Regionals Bradley 68 , Baylor 66

National Third Place Game NC State 53 , Baylor 41

National Championship Game CCNY 71 , Bradley 68



1950 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):

Individual scoring

Sam Ranzino, NC State (3) — 25.7 points per game

Tournament history