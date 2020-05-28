Trending:

NCAA.com | May 28, 2020

1950 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 1950 NCAA tournament finished with CCNY defeating Bradley in the final, 71-68. With the victory, CCNY became the only team to win the postseason NIT and the NCAA tournament in the same year.

This marked the final season of an 8-team tournament. The field expanded to 16 in 1951.

1950 NCAA tournament: Bracket

Click or tap here for a closer look at the 1950 March Madness bracket.

1950 NCAA tournament: Scores

  • Regional Semifinals
    • Eastern Regionals
      • CCNY 56, Ohio State 55
      • NC State 87, Holy Cross 74
    • Western Regionals
      • Baylor 56, BYU 55
      • Bradley 73, UCLA 59
  • Regional Third Place Games
    • Eastern Regionals
      • Ohio State 72, Holy Cross 52
    • Western Regionals
      • BYU 83, UCLA 62
  • Regional Finals
    • Eastern Regionals
      • CCNY 78, NC State 73
    • Western Regionals
      • Bradley 68, Baylor 66
  • National Third Place Game
    • NC State 53, Baylor 41
  • National Championship Game
    • CCNY 71, Bradley 68

1950 NCAA tournament: Stats, records

Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):

Individual scoring

  • Sam Ranzino, NC State (3) — 25.7 points per game

Tournament history

  • This was the final tournament to have only eight teams. The bracket expanded to 16 teams next year.
  • CCNY becomes the only team to win the postseason NIT and the NCAA tournament in the same season.

