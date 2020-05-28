1950 NCAA tournament: Bracket, scores, stats, records

The 1950 NCAA tournament finished with CCNY defeating Bradley in the final, 71-68. With the victory, CCNY became the only team to win the postseason NIT and the NCAA tournament in the same year.
This marked the final season of an 8-team tournament. The field expanded to 16 in 1951.
1950 NCAA tournament: Bracket
1950 NCAA tournament: Scores
- Regional Semifinals
- Eastern Regionals
- CCNY 56, Ohio State 55
- NC State 87, Holy Cross 74
- Western Regionals
- Baylor 56, BYU 55
- Bradley 73, UCLA 59
- Eastern Regionals
- Regional Third Place Games
- Eastern Regionals
- Ohio State 72, Holy Cross 52
- Western Regionals
- BYU 83, UCLA 62
- Eastern Regionals
- Regional Finals
- Eastern Regionals
- CCNY 78, NC State 73
- Western Regionals
- Bradley 68, Baylor 66
- Eastern Regionals
- National Third Place Game
- NC State 53, Baylor 41
- National Championship Game
- CCNY 71, Bradley 68
1950 NCAA tournament: Stats, records
Here are the tournament leaders, with games in parentheses (minimum three games):
Individual scoring
- Sam Ranzino, NC State (3) — 25.7 points per game
Tournament history
- This was the final tournament to have only eight teams. The bracket expanded to 16 teams next year.
- CCNY becomes the only team to win the postseason NIT and the NCAA tournament in the same season.