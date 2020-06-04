NCAA approves instant video reviews for shot-clock violations in men's basketball

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved allowing officials to conduct instant replay reviews in scenarios where they call a possession dead due to a shot-clock violation.

If the official sees on video review that the shot-clock violation was called in error and the shot was made, the call will be reversed and the field goal will count. The rule will be effective for the 2020-21 academic year.

Previously, if that scenario occurred, officials did not have the opportunity to correct the call via video review, because once they whistled the possession dead for a shot-clock violation, it didn’t matter if the ball went in the basket or not.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee members, who recommended the rules change, think an error of this kind could lead to a game-winning or game-losing field goal being wiped away. Since shot-clock judgments require split-second decisions, they think officials should have the opportunity to use video review in this situation to ensure that the integrity of the game is maintained.

Resetting the shot clock

Last year, a rules change was implemented where the shot clock was reset to 20 seconds after an offensive rebound. The rationale for the change was that since the offensive team doesn’t have to cross midcourt to avoid a 10-second violation, the clock should reset to 20 seconds to increase the pace of play.

The panel approved expanding that rule so that most times the offense retains possession of the ball for a throw-in in the frontcourt, the shot clock will be reset to 20 seconds or the time remaining, whichever is greater. However, when there is a change of team possession in the backcourt and the ball remains live, the shot clock would reset to 30 seconds.

This change would correct an omission from last year’s rule change and clarify the rule for players, coaches and officials.

If the throw-in position is in the backcourt, the shot clock will be reset to 30 seconds.