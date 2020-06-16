Fall recruiting calendar proposed in men’s basketball

The Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee proposed a temporary fall recruiting calendar on Monday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, recruiting in the sport was disrupted. To adjust in these unprecedented times, the National Association of Basketball Coaches collaborated with stakeholders throughout the sport to establish a plan that was endorsed by the oversight committee. The Division I Council, which meets Wednesday, must approve the proposal.

Under the recommendation, a quiet period would continue for most of August, which would allow only in-person recruiting contacts the school’s campus (recruiting visits). No in-person, off-campus contacts or evaluations may occur.

Teams would be allowed to send two coaches to NCAA non-scholastic certified events Aug. 15-16. This will be dependent on whether these events can be held due to local, state public health directives in a specific area. These events are typically conducted in April and July.

Teams would also be allowed to send two coaches to NCAA scholastic certified events on Aug. 22-23; again, contingent on whether these events can be conducted due to local and state public health directives in a specific area. These events are like current certified events that typically occur the last two weekends in June.

Most of September will be a recruiting period where countable coaches may make in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations.

This will occur on non-holiday weekdays before school and after school until 9 p.m. and Sept. 13 and 27 (Sundays from 9 a.m.–5 p.m.). Evaluations will be permitted at:

Regularly scheduled high school, prep school, two-year college contests and practices.

Regular scholastic activities including only prospects enrolled at school where regular scholastic activities occur.

Open gyms that include prospects from multiple high schools; and

Fall leagues.

The exceptions will be an evaluation period Sept. 5-7 for non-scholastic NCAA certified events, and Sept. 19-20 for scholastic NCAA or two-year college certified events. Only two members of the coaching staff will be allowed on the road.

Sept. 12 and Sept. 26 will be quiet days due to standardized testing dates.

The 130 recruiting-person day limit, and the limit of seven recruiting contacts and evaluations a coach can have per prospect during the academic year, would begin Oct. 1.

With the recruiting schedule being modified, another part of the proposal calls for a non-coaching staff member be designated to participate in on-court activities with the current roster of players, including coaching and off-campus visits.

The entire temporary fall recruiting package was developed within NABC 2020 Recruiting Calendar Principles including: