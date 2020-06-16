Summer access proposed for DI men’s and women’s basketball

The Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight and Women’s Basketball Oversight Committees on Monday finalized recommendations for summer athletic activities for July and August.

The model, which is the same for both sports, will be voted on by the Division I Council Wednesday. It assumes COVID-19 local and state health policies are considered at the school level. The primacy of student-athlete health and safety in any decisions related to such issues is paramount.

Access to school facilities should be provided in compliance with applicable state and local regulations regarding the use of such facilities, group size restrictions and any other limitations. Each school should use its discretion to make the best decisions for its student-athletes within the applicable restrictions.

Men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes can continue voluntary activities and up to eight hours of virtual nonphysical activities through the reminder of June.

From July 1-19, voluntary virtual nonphysical activities, enhanced in-person nonphysical activities, weight training and conditioning will be allowed.

Enhanced in-person nonphysical activities may include, but are not limited to, team meetings, individual meetings and film review. These activities may be initiated by a student-athlete or coach. Limited physical activities include only weight training and conditioning. All virtual and in-person activities cannot exceed a combined eight hours per week.

On-court practice activities will not be allowed during this 18-day period. Required summer athletic activities may begin July 20 and can last up to eight weeks until the school’s first day of classes or Sept. 15, whichever is earlier.

During this period, student-athletes can participate in up to eight hours per week for weight-training, conditioning and skill instruction. The skill instruction cannot exceed more than four hours per week.

Required virtual nonphysical activities can continue to be conducted during this period. Virtual and in-person activities cannot exceed a combined eight hours per week.

Beginning on the school’s first day of classes or Sept. 15, whichever is earlier, student-athletes can begin out-of-season workouts. Up to eight hours per week for weight-training, conditioning and not more than four hours of skill-related instruction per week will be allowed.

Student-athletes are required to have two days off per week.

Preseason practice can start 42 days before the school’s first regular-season game. Thirty days of countable activities may be allowed over this timeframe.